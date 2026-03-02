SAP SE Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises SAP SE, (“SAP" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SAP) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/sap-se.

SAP’s stock price fell $8.43, or 3.7%, to close at $222.57 per share on September 25, 2024, thereby injuring investors. This occurred following reports from Bloomberg on September 24, 2024, stating that the U.S. Department of Justice has been investigating SAP since 2022 “for potentially conspiring to overcharge government agencies.” The probe specifically looks into allegations of “fix[ing] prices on sales to the US military and other parts of the government[.]”

