STEALTHGAS INC. Reports Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months 2025 Financial and Operating Results

ATHENS, Greece, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEALTHGAS INC. (NASDAQ: GASS), a ship-owning company serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

In 2025 the Company maintained its high profitability reporting Net Income of $60.6 million and EPS of $1.64.

For the fourth quarter Net income came in at $12.8 million corresponding to a basic EPS of $0.34, 10% lower than the $14.2 million achieved in the previous year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of $39.4 million, decreased 9% or $4.1 million compared to the same period of last year.

Continued focus on period coverage. About 48% of fleet days for the remainder of 2026 are secured on period charters, with total fleet employment days for all periods generating about $104 million (excl. our single JV vessel) in contracted revenues.

Repaid all debt obligations in our fully owned fleet, making $85.9 million in debt repayments during the twelve months of 2025 and $350 million since December 2022. Currently, all the vessels in the fully owned fleet are unencumbered.

During 2025 the Company spent $1.8 million on share repurchases. Overall, under the current program the Company has spent over $21.2 million in share repurchases since June 2023.

The Company further strengthened its liquidity with cash and cash equivalents of $99.1 million as of December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results1:

Revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2025, amounted to $39.4 million compared to revenues of $43.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, based on an average of 28.4 vessels and 27.6 vessels owned by the Company, respectively. The decrease in revenue is mainly attributable to the loss of revenue from our vessel Eco Wizard due to the incident that occurred in July 2025 and rendered it inoperable, which was mitigated by the increase in the number of vessels in our fleet.

Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2025, were $5.9 million and $12.7 million, respectively, compared to $3.2 million and $13.6 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The $2.7 million increase in voyage expenses was mainly due to an increase in bunkers costs and port expenses as a result of the increase in spot market days for the fleet.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, were $2.2 million and $3.0 million, respectively. The change is mainly attributed to the decrease in stock-based compensation expense.

Depreciation for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, was $5.4 million and $6.6 million, respectively. The $1.2 million decrease is mainly related to the two vessels that had been classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2025, whereas no vessels were classified as held for sale during the same period last year.

Gain on sale of vessels for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was $0.7 million compared to nil for the same period last year. The gain is attributed to the sale of one vessel during the three months ended December 31, 2025.

Interest and finance costs for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, were $0.01 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The $1.39 million decrease from the same period of last year is primarily due to continued debt prepayments.

Interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, was $0.9 million and $1.1 million, respectively. The decrease of $0.2 million is mainly attributed to the decrease in rates of time deposits.

Equity earnings in joint ventures for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, was a gain of $1.1 million and $0.5 million, respectively. The $0.6 million increase was primarily due to higher revenues due to better market conditions.

As a result of the above, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported net income of $12.8 million, compared to net income of $14.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 was 36.1 million and 35.3 million, respectively.

Earnings per share, basic, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, amounted to $0.34 compared to earnings per share, basic, of $0.38 for the same period of last year.

Adjusted net income, was $13.3 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $0.36 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to Adjusted net income of $16.4 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $0.44 for the same period of last year.

EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2025, amounted to $17.3 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.

An average of 28.4 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to 27.6 vessels for the same period of 2024.

Twelve months 2025 Results1:

Revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, amounted to $173.2 million compared to revenues of $167.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, based on an average of 28.4 vessels and 27.2 vessels owned by the Company, respectively. The increase in revenue is attributable to the increased number of vessels in our fleet and improved market conditions, despite the loss of revenue from our vessel Eco Wizard.

Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, were $22.5 million and $53.9 million, respectively, compared to $11.7 million and $49.8 million, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The $10.8 million increase in voyage expenses was mainly due to an increase in port expenses and in bunkers costs as a result of the increase in spot market days for the fleet. The $4.1 million increase in vessels' operating expenses was mainly due to increase in crew, maintenance repairs and spares expenses partly in conjunction with the higher number of vessels in the fleet.

Drydocking costs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, were $3.6 million and $5.3 million, respectively. Drydocking expenses for twelve months ended December 31, 2025 mainly relate to the completion of four vessels' drydocking, compared to the same period of last year which included the completion of seven vessel's drydocking.

General and administrative expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, were $8.3 million and $10.3 million, respectively. The change is mainly attributed to the decrease in stock-based compensation expense.

Depreciation for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, was $25.3 million and $26.1 million, respectively, a $0.8 million decrease is mainly related to the two vessels that had been classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2025, whereas no vessels were classified as held for sale during the same period last year.

Impairment loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, was $0.5 million and nil, respectively. As a result of the agreed sale terms for the vessels Gas Cerberus, which was delivered in June 2025, a non-cash impairment loss of $0.5 million was recognized in the first quarter of 2025.

Gain on sale of vessels for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was $0.5 million compared to gain of $0.05 million for the same period last year. The gain is attributed to the sale of two vessels during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the gain from the sale of two vessels during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, which had been classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2023.

Interest and finance costs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, were $2.2 million and $9.1 million, respectively. The $6.9 million decrease from the same period of last year is primarily due to continued debt prepayments.

Interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, was $3.0 million and $3.4 million, respectively. The decrease of $0.4 million is mainly attributed to the decrease in rates of time deposits.

Equity earnings in joint ventures for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, was a gain of $5.1 million and $15.6 million, respectively. The $10.5 million decrease is primarily due to the profitable sale of one of the Medium Gas carriers owned by one of our joint ventures in the same period of last year.

As a result of the above, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported net income of $60.6 million, compared to net income of $69.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 was 35.9 million and 35.2 million, respectively.

Earnings per share, basic, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, amounted to $1.64 compared to earnings per share, basic, of $1.91 for the same period of last year.

Adjusted net income was $65.6 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $1.77 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to Adjusted net income of $77.3 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $2.11 for the same period of last year.

EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, amounted to $85.2 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.

An average of 28.4 vessels were owned by the Company during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 27.2 vessels for the same period of 2024.

1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP set forth later in this release.

Fleet Update Since Previous Announcement

The Company announced the conclusion of the following chartering arrangements (of three or more months duration):

A three year time charter extension for its 2014 built LPG carrier Eco Corsair, until Feb 2029.

A four months time charter for its 2017 built LPG carrier Eco Frost, until Mar 2026.

A three months time charter extension for its 2008 built LPG carrier Gas Defiance, until Mar 2026.

A three months time charter for its 2015 built LPG carrier Eco Lucidity, until Mar 2026.

A three months time charter extension for its 2018 built LPG carrier Eco Arctic, until Apr 2026.

As of March 2026, the Company has total contracted revenues of approximately $104 million (excluding the JV vessel). For the remainder of 2026 the Company has circa 48% of fleet days secured under period contracts and contracted revenues of approximately $66 million (excluding the JV vessel).

The previously announced sale of the vessel Eco Invictus is expected to be concluded within the first quarter of 2026. In addition, in December 2025, the Company entered into a new agreement with a third party for the sale of the 2015-built vessel Eco Universe with expected delivery in April 2025. Both vessels under sale are debt free with the gross proceeds from these sales of circa $29 million further strengthening the cash position.

The vessel Eco Wizard is currently at a port in Latvia where further assessments are being conducted following damage caused during the July incident. The Company anticipates to be indemnified for the loss of the vessel in accordance with the insured value and applicable war risk coverage, subject to final adjustment and agreement with underwriters.

CEO Harry Vafias Commented

StealthGas generated $60.6 million in profits for the whole of 2025, a very successful year, the fourth in a row, of strong profitability and $12.7 million for the fourth quarter despite having one of our most profitable vessels out of action since July 2025. It was to put it mildly a turbulent year for the markets as we had anticipated. Trade in LPG over this period continued to grow with its ups and downs, showing resilience in the face of geopolitical tensions, driven primarily by US exports while medium-term fundamentals remain robust. In line with our strategic objectives during 2025 the Company became debt-free after having paid down $350 million in debt obligations over the last 3 years, ending the year with $99 million cash and currently having $110 million cash. In December the Company entered into another agreement to sell one smaller vessel in the fleet as we are looking to take advantage of firm prices to divest some of the older assets and eventually modernize and move the fleet into larger sized vessels as the opportunities arise.

Conference Call details:

On March 2, 2026 at 10:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

Conference call participants should pre-register using the below link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the STEALTHGAS INC. website (www.stealthgas.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About STEALTHGAS INC.

StealthGas Inc. is a ship-owning company serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry. StealthGas Inc. has a fleet of 29 LPG carriers, including one Joint Venture vessel, in the water. These LPG vessels have a total capacity of 339,134 cubic meters (cbm). StealthGas Inc.’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol “GASS.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance and underlying assumptions and other statements, including regarding contracted revenue, market conditions, pending vessel sales and our vessel damaged in the third quarter of 2025, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although STEALTHGAS INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, STEALTHGAS INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, geopolitical conditions, including any trade disruptions resulting from tariffs and other protectionist measures imposed by the United States or other countries, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, shipyard performance, changes in STEALTHGAS INC’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in any financing arrangements, the impact of the loss of the Eco Wizard and extent of insurance coverage, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, tensions in the Middle East, potential disruption of shipping routes due to ongoing attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by STEALTHGAS INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fleet List

For information on our fleet and further information:

Fleet Data:

The following key indicators highlight the Company’s operating performance during the periods ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025.

FLEET DATA Q4 2024 Q4 2025 12M 2024 12M 2025 Average number of vessels (1) 27.6 28.4 27.2 28.4 Period end number of owned vessels in fleet 28 28 28 28 Total calendar days for fleet (2) 2,542 2,610 9,944 10,368 Total voyage days for fleet (3) 2,446 2,412 9,677 10,027 Fleet utilization (4) 96.2% 92.4% 97.3% 96.7% Total charter days for fleet (5) 2,265 2,208 8,930 8,642 Total spot market days for fleet (6) 181 204 747 1,385 Fleet operational utilization (7) 95.0% 88.5% 95.4% 91.8%

1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.

6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.

7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue, and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding commercially idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted net income represents net income before loss/gain on derivatives excluding swap interest paid/received, impairment loss, net gain/loss on sale of vessels and share based compensation. EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income, depreciation, impairment loss, net gain/loss on sale of vessels, share based compensation and loss/gain on derivatives.

Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of shares.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis, upon which we and our investors assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.

(Expressed in United States Dollars,

except number of shares) Fourth Quarter Ended December 31st, Twelve months Periods Ended December 31st, 2024

2025

2024

2025

Net Income - Adjusted Net Income Net income 14,198,527 12,775,556 69,862,177 60,648,616 Less gain on derivatives -- -- (99,286 ) -- Plus swap interest received -- -- 208,127 -- Less gain on sale of vessels, net -- (659,218 ) (46,384 ) (538,000 ) Plus impairment loss -- -- -- 488,400 Plus share based compensation 2,206,296 1,153,844 7,326,808 4,967,250 Adjusted Net Income 16,404,823 13,270,182 77,251,442 65,566,266 Net income – EBITDA Net income 14,198,527 12,775,556 69,862,177 60,648,616 Plus interest and finance costs 1,425,886 10,653 9,062,562 2,241,719 Less interest income (1,052,786 ) (859,187 ) (3,416,221 ) (2,953,442 ) Plus depreciation 6,598,549 5,412,588 26,076,687 25,252,476 EBITDA 21,170,176 17,339,610 101,585,205 85,189,369 Net income - Adjusted EBITDA Net income 14,198,527 12,775,556 69,862,177 60,648,616 Less gain on derivatives -- -- (99,286 ) -- Less gain on sale of vessels, net -- (659,218 ) (46,384 ) (538,000 ) Plus impairment loss -- -- -- 488,400 Plus share based compensation 2,206,296 1,153,844 7,326,808 4,967,250 Plus interest and finance costs 1,425,886 10,653 9,062,562 2,241,719 Less interest income (1,052,786 ) (859,187 ) (3,416,221 ) (2,953,442 ) Plus depreciation 6,598,549 5,412,588 26,076,687 25,252,476 Adjusted EBITDA 23,376,472 17,834,236 108,766,343 90,107,019 EPS - Adjusted EPS Net income 14,198,527 12,775,556 69,862,177 60,648,616 Adjusted net income 16,404,823 13,270,182 77,251,442 65,566,266 Weighted average number of shares, basic 35,345,251 36,111,888 35,237,059 35,881,239 EPS - Basic 0.38 0.34 1.91 1.64 Adjusted EPS – Basic 0.44 0.36 2.11 1.77





StealthGas Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares) Quarters Ended

December 31, Twelve month Periods Ended December 31, 2024

2025

2024

2025

Revenues Revenues 43,467,117 39,371,480 167,262,185 173,161,478 Expenses Voyage expenses 2,679,927 5,394,093 9,594,880 20,433,872 Voyage expenses - related party 535,991 464,102 2,063,228 2,097,322 Vessels' operating expenses 13,404,725 12,481,722 48,961,137 52,980,264 Vessels' operating expenses - related party 212,500 238,419 875,002 933,616 Drydocking costs 1,855,672 1,846,503 5,312,614 3,602,010 Management fees - related party 1,089,040 1,118,961 4,258,240 4,445,120 General and administrative expenses 3,010,733 2,248,264 10,309,693 8,333,449 Depreciation 6,598,549 5,412,588 26,076,687 25,252,476 Impairment loss -- -- -- 488,400 Net gain on sale of vessels -- (659,218 ) (46,384 ) (538,000 ) Total expenses 29,387,137 28,545,434 107,405,097 118,028,529 Income from operations 14,079,980 10,826,046 59,857,088 55,132,949 Other (expenses)/income Interest and finance costs (1,425,886 ) (10,653 ) (9,062,562 ) (2,241,719 ) Gain on derivatives -- -- 99,286 -- Interest income 1,052,786 859,187 3,416,221 2,953,442 Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 25,598 (18,210 ) (70,692 ) (282,697 ) Other (expenses)/income, net (347,502 ) 830,324 (5,617,747 ) 429,026 Income before equity in earnings of investees 13,732,478 11,656,370 54,239,341 55,561,975 Equity earnings in joint ventures 466,049 1,119,186 15,622,836 5,086,641 Net Income 14,198,527 12,775,556 69,862,177 60,648,616 Earnings per share - Basic 0.38 0.34 1.91 1.64 - Diluted 0.38 0.34 1.90 1.64 Weighted average number of shares - Basic 35,345,251 36,111,888 35,237,059 35,881,239 - Diluted 35,409,350 36,111,888 35,333,160 35,881,239





StealthGas Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2025

Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 80,653,398 99,077,831 Trade and other receivables 6,156,300 7,744,675 Other current assets 193,265 22,419 Claims receivable 55,475 61,697,544 Inventories 3,891,147 1,899,887 Advances and prepayments 733,212 1,145,504 Assets held for sale -- 24,945,022 Fair value of derivatives 387,608 -- Total current assets 92,070,405 196,532,882 Non current assets Operating lease right-of-use assets -- 104,801 Vessels, net 608,214,416 491,413,817 Other receivables 370,053 171,275 Restricted cash 3,867,752 -- Investments in joint ventures 27,717,238 23,467,353 Total non current assets 640,169,459 515,157,246 Total assets 732,239,864 711,690,128 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Payable to related parties 388,130 1,045,962 Trade accounts payable 10,994,434 9,881,737 Accrued and other liabilities 4,922,587 4,443,142 Operating lease liabilities -- 104,801 Deferred income 4,304,667 5,665,271 Current portion of long-term debt 23,333,814 -- Total current liabilities 43,943,632 21,140,913 Non current liabilities Deferred income 213,563 222,605 Long-term debt 61,555,855 -- Total non current liabilities 61,769,418 222,605 Total liabilities 105,713,050 21,363,518 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Capital stock 370,414 371,857 Additional paid-in capital 409,912,934 413,450,279 Retained earnings 215,855,858 276,504,474 Accumulated other comprehensive income 387,608 -- Total stockholders' equity 626,526,814 690,326,610 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 732,239,864 711,690,128





StealthGas Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Twelve month Periods Ended December 31, 2024

2025

Cash flows from operating activities Net income for the year 69,862,177 60,648,616 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 26,076,687 25,252,476 Amortization of deferred finance charges 711,378 990,921 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 99,379 126,754 Share based compensation 7,326,808 4,967,250 Change in fair value of derivatives 108,841 -- Proceeds from disposal of interest rate swaps 1,018,000 -- Equity earnings in joint ventures (15,622,836 ) (5,086,641 ) Dividends received from joint ventures 20,570,036 2,634,000 Impairment loss -- 488,400 Gain on sale of vessels (46,384 ) (538,000 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase)/decrease in Trade and other receivables (1,971,610 ) (1,004,172 ) Other current assets (62,676 ) 170,846 Claims receivable -- (4,474,893 ) Inventories (1,664,738 ) 2,154,930 Changes in operating lease liabilities (99,379 ) (126,754 ) Advances and prepayments 676,228 (240,405 ) Increase/(decrease) in Balances with related parties (555,589 ) 590,092 Trade accounts payable 628,899 (1,677,299 ) Accrued liabilities (758,558 ) (802,426 ) Deferred income (2,796,608 ) 1,108,984 Net cash provided by operating activities 103,500,055 85,182,679 Cash flows from investing activities Payment for acquisition of remaining interest in joint venture, net of cash acquired -- (7,976,895 ) Proceeds from sale of vessels, net 34,679,584 25,072,377 Acquisition and improvements of vessels (106,169,013 ) (412,428 ) Return of investments from joint ventures 7,007,164 -- Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (64,482,265 ) 16,683,054 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 356,250 356,250 Stock repurchase (338,176 ) (1,784,712 ) Deferred finance charges paid (22,167 ) -- Advances to joint ventures (11,847 ) -- Loan repayments (108,236,401 ) (85,880,590 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 70,000,000 -- Net cash used in financing activities (38,252,341 ) (87,309,052 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 765,449 14,556,681 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 83,755,701 84,521,150 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year 84,521,150 99,077,831 Cash breakdown Cash and cash equivalents 80,653,398 99,077,831 Restricted cash, non current 3,867,752 -- Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statements of cash flows 84,521,150 99,077,831



