Palantir Technologies, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Palantir Technologies, Inc., (“PLTR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PLTR) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/palantir-technologies-inc.

Palantir’s stock price fell $13.98, or 7.5%, to close at $173.07 per share on October 3, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This occurred following a Reuters report published on October 3, 2025, detailing an Army memo from early September that raised concerns about NGC2, a battlefield communications platform developed by Anduril Industries Inc. and Palantir. The memo alleged the system was flawed, citing “critical deficiencies in fundamental security controls, processes, and governance” and stating that the companies' communications networks were susceptible to “insider threats, external attacks, and data spillage.”

