Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc., (“Franklin” or the "Company") (NYSE: FBRT) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between November 5, 2024 and February 11, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Franklin investors have until April 21, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/franklin-bsp-realty-trust-inc.

On February 10, 2026, Franklin issued a press release announcing the appointment of a new Chief Executive office and President, effective immediately. On this news, Franklin’s stock price fell $0.10 per share, or 0.98%, to close at $10.25 per share on February 11, 2026. Then, on February 11, 2026, Franklin announced its financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2025. Among other items, Franklin reported fourth quarter earnings per share of only $0.12, missing consensus estimates by $0.16, and revenue of only $81.12 million, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.65 million. In a press release, Franklin’s Chief Executive Officer said that “2025 was a year of transition” and that “it has taken longer to resolve and sell” certain real estate assets “than we originally planned.” On this news, Franklin’s stock price fell $1.44 per share, or 14.19%, to close at $8.71 per share on February 12, 2026.

