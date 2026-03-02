Commerce Split Corp. Announces Capital Share Split and Increased Distributions

TORONTO, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to complete a share split of its Capital Shares (the “Share Split”) and to increase the targeted distributions payable on the Capital Shares, reflecting the strong performance of the Company.

Capital shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2026 will receive 10 additional Capital Shares for every 100 Capital Shares held, pursuant to the Share Split. The Share Split is subject to approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”).

In addition, the Company intends to increase the targeted monthly distribution on the Capital Shares to $0.075 per share ($0.90 annually) from $0.05 per share ($0.60 annually). After giving effect to the Share Split, this represents an approximate 65% increase in total distributions to Capital shareholders.

Based on a closing price of $8.52 per Capital Share on February 27, 2026, and after giving effect to the Share Split, the new annual distribution rate corresponds to an indicative dividend yield of approximately 12.77% at the target rate, compared to approximately 7.04% at the current annual distribution rate.

The Capital Shares are expected to commence trading on an ex-split basis at the opening of trading on or about March 6, 2026. No fractional Capital Shares will be issued, and the number of Capital Shares each holder shall receive will be rounded down to the nearest whole number. The Share Split is a non-taxable event.

The impact of the Share Split will be reflected in the next reported net asset value per unit following the effective date.

The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.