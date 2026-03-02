Opensity Solutions Bolsters Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Legal Officer Matthew Cates and Chief Human Resources Officer Kathleen Pearson

CHICAGO, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opensity Solutions, the tech‑enabled managed services organization supporting legal, financial, and professional services firms, today announced the addition of two senior executives to its leadership team: Matthew Cates as Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary and Kathleen Pearson as Chief Human Resources Officer. These appointments underscore Opensity’s commitment to building a scaled, resilient organization with the governance, compliance and talent infrastructure required to support clients with confidence and accelerate growth.

“Opensity is entering an exciting new chapter, and strengthening our executive leadership team is a critical part of delivering on our promise to clients,” says Michelle Deichmeister, Chief Executive Officer of Opensity Solutions. “Matthew and Kathleen bring deep expertise and proven leadership in the areas that matter most as firms navigate heightened risk, rapid technology change and evolving workforce expectations. Their addition reinforces our ability to operate with the highest standards of integrity, rigor and performance—while continuing to innovate and deliver measurable outcomes for clients.”

Opensity’s clients increasingly rely on partners who can deliver end‑to‑end operational support while maintaining rigorous controls across contracting, compliance, security, privacy and talent readiness. The addition of a dedicated Chief Legal Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer further strengthens Opensity’s ability to operate with consistency and confidence at scale. Together, these roles enhance governance and compliance to support client procurement, risk management and client requirements, while also enabling more standardized policies, processes and operational rigor across services. Just as importantly, this leadership investment reinforces Opensity’s focus on talent and training—ensuring teams are equipped to deliver high‑quality, reliable service in complex client environments and to support long‑term client partnerships with the depth and stability those relationships demand.

Executive Appointments

As Chief Legal Officer, Matthew Cates will lead Opensity’s global legal and governance function, overseeing corporate governance, contracts, risk management and regulatory compliance. In this role, Cates will serve as both a steward of enterprise risk and a strategic enabler of growth—designing legal, compliance and governance frameworks that allow Opensity to scale rapidly while meeting the rigorous expectations of enterprise clients.

He will partner closely with business, operational and thought leaders to ensure Opensity continues to meet the evolving legal and compliance expectations of clients while enabling growth and innovation across the organization. Previous to this role, Cates served as Vice President of Legal at Epiq Global.

As Chief Human Resources Officer, Kathleen Pearson will lead Opensity’s people strategy, including talent acquisition, leadership development, performance management, employee engagement and organizational effectiveness. She will play a central role in scaling Opensity’s culture and capabilities while supporting the teams that deliver mission‑critical services to clients every day. Prior to this role, Pearson served in various human resources roles including Chief Human Resources Officer at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman and McDermott Will & Schulte.

These leadership additions come as Opensity continues to expand its ability to help clients unify operations, technology and service delivery—supporting transformation with measurable outcomes. With strengthened executive leadership across legal and people functions, Opensity is positioned to deliver even greater consistency, rigor and responsiveness as client needs evolve.

About Opensity Solutions

Opensity Solutions is the largest tech‑enabled managed services organization serving leading corporations, law firms, financial institutions and professional services firms. Opensity provides integrated operational platforms, automation and advisory services that enable clients to modernize operating models, reduce cost and accelerate growth. Their capabilities include IT and technology solutions, document processing and administrative support, marketing and communications, billing and AP/AR services, records and information governance, workflow automation, consulting and hospitality and facilities services. For more information, visit opensitysolutions.com.

Press Contacts

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Opensity Solutions

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

Megan Willis

Vice President, Marketing

megan.willis@opensitysolutions.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad1c1135-0d34-42a9-862e-90444e4d6cd3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1997b3e1-a0cc-4b0e-af8c-fce6b8627a2e