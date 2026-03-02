Gordon Brothers Supports Middle West Partners’ Acquisition of Paul Stuart with Strategic Financing

Boston, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, provided strategic private credit financing to support Middle West Partners’ (MWP) acquisition of Paul Stuart, a New York-based luxury brand famous for its suits, dress apparel, sportswear, footwear and accessories.

The revolving line of credit both funded the acquisition and will provide working capital to support further investments in the brand. In addition, Carolyn D’Angelo, Senior Managing Director, Head of Brand Operations at Gordon Brothers will serve on the newly established Paul Stuart Advisory Board to provide ongoing support for brand growth and development, and the firm will be engaged for advisory service work.

“We were proud to support MWP in the acquisition of Paul Stuart,” said D’Angelo. “Gordon Brothers was uniquely positioned to provide flexible, swift financing alongside our strong expertise within the brand space to support their efforts to build upon its core brand identity and growth trajectory.”

The firm previously provided MWP $30 million in financing and advisory work to support the private equity firm’s majority stake acquisition of the luxury jewelry brand David Webb.

“Partnering with Gordon Brothers again as we continue to expand our portfolio of companies was an obvious choice,” said Kevin Kelleher, Managing Partner at MWP. “The firm’s vast experience in brand growth and unrivaled approach to providing tailor-made financing solutions allowed us to quickly and successfully complete this deal while ensuring the Paul Stuart brand remains an American icon.”

“Teaming with sponsors who are looking for asset intelligent capital is the core of what we do and enables us to ensure maximum liquidity and flexibility for our clients so they can be best equipped for the opportunities and challenges that come with larger complex transactions,” said Kyle Shonak, Chief Transaction Officer, North America at Gordon Brothers.

Gordon Brothers partners with private equity sponsors, strategic buyers, management teams and asset-based lenders globally to provide asset intelligent capital solutions. The firm combines asset expertise and advisory services with creative capital structures to deliver tailor-made, integrated solutions that meet client needs. These bespoke structures provide credit enhancements that improve the overall risk profile.

To learn more about Gordon Brothers and the firm’s asset lending and financing services, please visit: https://www.gordonbrothers.com/solutions/asset-lending-financing/.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

About Middle West Partners

Middle West Partners (MWP) was started as a long-term focused capital resource for distinctive companies in the consumer retail, sports and entertainment industries. MWP is supported by select family offices that have deep operating experience in the firm’s strategies.

About Paul Stuart

Founded in 1938 by Ralph Ostrove and named for his son, Paul Stuart Ostrove, Paul Stuart embodies timeless elegance and a steadfast commitment to craftsmanship. The brand has remained anchored at its iconic flagship boutique on the corner of Madison Avenue and 45th Street, where it has long dressed some of the world's most influential male style icons. Serving generations of discerning customers, Paul Stuart continues to design refined collections that define modern American luxury. Paul Stuart operates four boutiques across the US in New York City, Southampton, Chicago and Washington, D.C. https://www.paulstuart.com.