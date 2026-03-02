iQor Earns Silver Stevie® Award for Global Leadership Development

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQor CXBPO™ has been recognized with a Silver Stevie® Award in the 2026 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, honoring the company’s commitment to developing leaders and advancing career growth across its global customer experience workforce.

The award recognizes iQor’s proprietary iLead Mentoring Program in the category Customer Service Training or Coaching Program of the Year – Other Service Industries, highlighting the evolution of iLead from a country-based initiative in Trinidad and Tobago into a fully deployed global standard spanning 11 countries. Developed in partnership with Fidello.com and managed by iQor’s Organizational Development team, iLead delivers a structured, competency-based mentoring framework that strengthens leadership readiness for current and aspiring leaders across customer-facing operations, reinforcing consistent coaching, accountability, and performance at scale.

Since expanding globally, iLead has strengthened internal leadership pipelines, contributing to an 8% increase in internal promotions from Agent to Supervisor in one year, reaching 94% in 2025.

“Leadership development must be intentional and scalable. By elevating iLead to a global standard, we’re building stronger leaders across regions and driving measurable impact for our people and our clients,” said John Kruper, Senior Vice President of Global Learning at iQor.

The Silver Stevie Award marks iQor’s 49th learning award, underscoring the company’s continued investment in people-first development and leadership excellence. The Stevie Awards are among the world’s leading honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals, celebrating excellence and innovation across industries.

“In today’s complex CX environment, strong leadership is operationally critical. iLead demonstrates how we scale that excellence across the enterprise. Through our infinityAiQ platform, we align leadership capability with data-driven performance to strengthen how we deliver for clients,” added Art DiBari, Chief Administrative Officer at iQor.

As a global leader in full-lifecycle customer experience business process outsourcing (BPO), iQor employs more than 47,000 people across 11 countries, serving leading brands in omnichannel customer care, collections, product support, analytics, outsourced sales, and more.

