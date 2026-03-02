Evergreen Management Group of New England Celebrates First Employee’s 40 Years of Service

BEDFORD, N.H., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergreen Management Group, an Associa® Company based in New Hampshire, is honored to celebrate the milestone of Michael McGahey reaching 40 years of continuous service. McGahey joined Evergreen Management Group in 1986 as the company’s first full-time maintenance technician and has remained a steady, trusted presence for residents and team members ever since.

When Evergreen Management Group began, the company managed approximately 40 to 50 associations and needed a skilled technician to help build a maintenance program from the ground up. McGahey stepped in as the first full-time maintenance technician, responding to needs across every community around the clock, often in challenging New England weather conditions. Working alongside Evergreen’s owners, he helped establish maintenance protocols and procedures that became the foundation of the company’s operations.

“Michael has grown alongside Evergreen since the creation of our branch,” said Katheryne Theodoulou, branch president of Evergreen Management Group. “His work ethic, loyalty, and unwavering commitment have shaped our company culture and standards. Forty years later, his dedication and craft continue to impact the way we serve our communities.”

Over the years, McGahey became the go-to expert across Evergreen’s communities, mastering the physical plant of each association, from water shut-offs and electrical systems to elevator operations and the mechanical details that keep properties running smoothly.

“Very few organizations are fortunate enough to have someone dedicate 40 years of their life to a shared mission,” said John Reichart, Associa regional vice president. “Michael has earned the trust of residents and teammates through consistency and an eagerness to step up whenever he’s needed. We’re grateful for his service and proud to celebrate this milestone with him.”

Evergreen Management Group has grown to manage more than 300 associations across New Hampshire, Northern Massachusetts and Southern Vermont. As the organization expanded, McGahey evolved with it, perfecting his craft, expanding his skills and ensuring communities are cared for with professionalism and attentiveness.

###

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 19,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.