Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of PomDoctor Ltd. Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises PomDoctor Ltd., (“PomDoctor” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: POM) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between October 9, 2025 and December 11, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). PomDoctor investors have until April 6, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that PomDoctor was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (2) that insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; (3) that PomDoctor's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Pomdoctor experienced a significant decline in its share price between December 10 and December 11, 2025. The company's stock closed at approximately $0.50 per share on December 10, 2025, before falling to about $0.38 per share at the close of trading on December 11, 2025, representing a decline of roughly $0.12 per share, or approximately 24%, in a single trading session. The drop followed heightened volatility and selling pressure in the stock, amid broader investor concerns regarding Pomdoctor's financial performance and valuation.

