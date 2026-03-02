PRIDE Industries Celebrates 60 Years of Service at Anniversary Gala; Honors Disability Rights Champion Tony Coelho

Roseville, Calif., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries, the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities, hosted its 60th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, February 28, in celebration of six decades of creating employment opportunities for people with disabilities, advancing workplace inclusion, and transforming lives. A highlight of the evening was a special tribute to the Honorable Tony Coelho, renowned disability rights advocate and primary author of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

More than 250 community leaders, business partners, elected officials, and supporters gathered to commemorate PRIDE Industries’ history and its ongoing mission to create employment for people with disabilities. The event showcased inspirational stories from employees, breakthrough inclusion initiatives, and the organization’s growing national impact.

“Tony Coelho’s vision and leadership transformed disability rights in America,” said Bob Olsen, Interim CEO at PRIDE Industries. “Honoring him at our 60th anniversary gala was not only fitting—it was essential. His work paved the way for millions of people to find meaningful employment, including the individuals we proudly employ and support every day.”

Coelho, who has dedicated his life to championing disability inclusion, was recognized for his groundbreaking role in the passage of the ADA and for his decades-long commitment to equal opportunity. During his remarks, he praised PRIDE Industries as a national model for inclusive employment.

“PRIDE Industries proves what is possible when we embrace the strengths and talents of every individual,” said Coelho. “Their commitment to people with disabilities embodies the spirit of the ADA and sets a standard for businesses across the country.”

The gala also celebrated PRIDE Industries’ expansive growth—from a small program founded in 1966 to a nationally recognized social enterprise employing and supporting thousands of people with disabilities, military veterans, foster youth, and trafficking survivors. Event proceeds will directly support employment programs, training initiatives, and wraparound services that help individuals achieve meaningful, lasting careers.

In addition to celebrating its past, during the anniversary gala, the social enterprise highlighted several new initiatives in accessibility, workforce development, and business innovation designed to expand opportunity over the next decade and beyond.

