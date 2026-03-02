Coleman All Natural Meats Re-Introduces Beef, a Historic Return to the Brand’s 150-year Legacy

Westminster, Colo., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coleman All Natural Meats, the heritage brand that pioneered the definition of “natural” meat in the U.S., is proud to announce the re-introduction of all-natural beef – a meaningful return to the category.

Beginning in January, Coleman debuted two premium ground beef SKUs – 80/20 and 90/10 – available now at Raley’s supermarkets across California. The launch marks a milestone moment for the brand, reconnecting today’s consumers with Coleman’s deep roots in American cattle ranching and its long-standing commitment to quality, transparency, and humane animal care. These new beef offerings will complement the extensive portfolio of leading Coleman pork products already available at Raley’s, including a variety of bacon, sausage, ground pork, chorizo, ham, ribs, loins, and chops.

Founded in 1875, the Coleman family started cattle ranching in Colorado where they provided beef destined for hungry miners flocking West seeking fame and fortune during the Pikes Peak Gold Rush. Fast forward 100 years, Coleman pioneered the first USDA-approved definition for “natural” as it pertained to how livestock is raised, including without the use of antibiotics or added growth hormones. That legacy later shaped federal livestock guidelines and set the foundation for the brand’s leadership in natural and organic meats.

“Bringing beef back into the Coleman portfolio isn’t just about expanding our offerings – it’s about honoring who we are and where we come from,” said Mel Coleman Jr., fifth-generation family spokesperson. “From the very beginning, our family’s work was rooted in stewardship of land and water resources, animal welfare and raising cattle the way nature intended and providing consumers with high-quality, great-tasing beef. We are proud to carry that legacy forward with this re-introduction of beef; it’s a return to our roots that reaffirms our commitment to animal welfare, honest standards, and quality consumers can truly trust.”

Trusted Standards for Today’s Shoppers

Coleman’s all-natural ground beef is raised according to the same rigorous standards that have defined the brand for generations:

No antibiotics ever

No added hormones ever

Humanely raised on U.S. family ranches

100% vegetarian-fed diet

The two new grinds deliver flavorful and versatile protein for a wide range of everyday meals, from burgers and meatballs to tacos, chilis, and other family favorites.

“Today’s consumers are more informed and intentional about the meat they feed their families,” said Patricia Bridges, Senior Director of Marketing for Coleman All Natural Meats. “Ground beef remains one of the most popular and versatile items in the meat case, and bringing back 80/20 and 90/10 grinds allows us to meet that demand with the trusted Coleman standards shoppers already know. This re-introduction reflects both consumer demand and how families actually cook today – simple, delicious meals made with ingredients they can feel good about.”

Launching with Raley’s

Coleman’s re-entry into beef begins with expanding the brand’s retail partnership with Raley’s, a family-owned grocer known for its focus on quality, transparency, and community values. California shoppers will be the first to experience the return of Coleman beef.

The launch reinforces Coleman’s long-term strategy of honoring its heritage while continuing to evolve with consumer needs – bridging the past, present, and future of natural meat.

To learn more about the 150-year legacy of Coleman, please visit the brand’s recent Year in Review.

