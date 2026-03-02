JAKKS Pacific and Aniplex of America Extend Partnership to Distribute an Array of All-New Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Toys and Collectibles

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), a leading global manufacturer of toys and consumer products, and its costume division, Disguise, announced today the extension of its partnership with Aniplex Inc. to distribute a new line of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba costumes, toys, collectibles, and accessories. Under this expanded partnership, Disguise will continue to distribute Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba costumes, while also expanding the beloved anime franchise across JAKKS Pacific’s broader product portfolio.

The new deal includes 2.5” & 3.75” scale figures, playsets for 3.75” scale figures, tech accessories, and collectibles.

“Our longstanding relationship with Aniplex has been incredibly important to us as we continue to grow our presence in the anime category,” said Ariana Berman, Senior Director of Anime Division at JAKKS Pacific. “We’ve seen the incredible popularity of Demon Slayer through our costume division, and we are eager to build on that success with a new collection of products fans are sure to love.”

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the best-selling manga series of all time and among the highest-grossing media franchises worldwide, earning acclaim for its stunning art, compelling story, and unforgettable characters. By July 2025, the manga had over 220 million copies in circulation, including digital versions. Its latest film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, shattered box office records to become the biggest anime movie globally.

Owned by JAKKS Pacific, Inc., Disguise is a world leader in design and development of inventive and cutting-edge Halloween costumes and accessories with distribution across the world. With a dedication to quality and detail, Disguise continues to own the licensed costume space with additional lines rolling out each year.

About Aniplex Inc.

Aniplex Inc., a group of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., is a diversified entertainment company handling an extensive range of businesses worldwide, primarily focusing on Japanese animation. The company develops a multitude of businesses with a primary focus on the planning and production of anime-related IPs, alongside conducting videogame planning and development, releasing video package products, producing and distributing theatrical films, television program licensing, merchandise licensing, the production and sales of merchandise and figurines, e-commerce shop ANIPLEX ONLINE operation, and live event and stage performance production.

Aniplex has full ownership of its subsidiary animation production companies A-1 Pictures Inc. and CloverWorks Inc., as well as the game production company Lasengle Inc., which mainly focuses on planning, development, and operations on game titles such as Fate/Grand Order.In addition, the firm actively pursues business opportunities and development for overseas markets via Crunchyroll, a DTC (Direct to Consumer) anime streaming service, Aniplex of America Inc., a US-based distribution company that focuses on English-speaking regions, and North and South American markets, and Aniplex (Shanghai) Ltd., which focuses on licensing, product development, and IP development for anime in China.

About Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Tanjiro Kamado - a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge, published in SHUEISHA's WEEKLY JUMP from February 2016 to May 2020. The series has captivated audiences worldwide with its tragic tale of humans and demons, riveting sword fights, charming characters, and comical scenes. The manga consists of 23 volumes and has published over 220 million units globally.

Featuring the animation produced by a studio “ufotable”, the series began with the Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc in April 2019, followed by the Mugen Train Arc, Entertainment District Arc, Swordsmith Village Arc, and Hashira Training Arc. The feature film Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train released in October 2020 became a global sensation The latest installment, the movie - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, shattered box office records as mentioned above in the article, setting a new standard for anime releases. The series will conclude its storyline in an epic trilogy of films.

©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, Charming™, Kidtopia™, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, and Xtreme Power Dozer® as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through their products and charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children.

©2026 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved.