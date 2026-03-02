Premier Graphene Inc., Affiliate HGI Industrial Technologies S.A. de P.I. de C.V., Advance Industrial Hemp Import Permits and Licensing Operations

EL CENTRO, Calif., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC: BIEI) (Premier) announced today that its Mexico-based affiliate, HGI Industrial Technologies S.A. de P.I. de C.V., has initiated the formal registration process for import permits related to industrial hemp products, including raw materials, biomass, and finished goods, and is now positioned to promptly commence international licensing operations.

These activities include industrial materials as well as ingestible and consumer products derived from industrial hemp, including products containing cannabinoids, provided that all finished goods contain less than 1% Delta 9-THC and are compliant with applicable Mexican regulatory standards.

Pedro Mendez, President of Premier, currently in Mexico City, stated:

“We look forward to completing licensing agreements with U.S., Canadian, and international companies seeking to import industrial hemp-based products into Mexico. Our Mexico operations are positioned to facilitate raw materials, biomass supply, finished goods, and near-shoring manufacturing related to industrial hemp.”

Operations in Mexico are conducted through affiliated HGI Industrial Technologies S.A. de P.I. de C.V., which is completing the remaining regulatory steps required to support compliant importation, processing, transformation, and near-shoring manufacturing of industrial hemp materials and products. HGI’s capabilities are strengthened by its partnership with Santa Rosa Green Seeds S.A. de R.L., providing cultivation expertise, operational management, and supply-chain coordination.

As part of the strategic collaboration, Premier will facilitate international licensing structures and cross-border coordination, while HGI manages importation, biomass handling, manufacturing, and distribution activities within Mexico. This structure is designed to provide international partners with a compliant and efficient pathway into the Mexican industrial hemp market.

This also provides unique, low-cost yet high-quality production capacity within Mexico.

Premier received COFEPRIS authorization for the referenced industrial hemp activities in December.

Forward-Looking Statements (OTC Compliant):

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, market conditions, operational execution, and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Premier Graphene Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Premier Graphene Inc.

Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC: BIEI) is focused on advanced materials, industrial technologies, and strategic international partnerships. The Company supports regulated cross-border trade, licensing, and manufacturing initiatives in emerging industrial sectors, including graphene and industrial hemp-based technologies.

About HGI Industrial Technologies S.A. de P.I. de C.V.

HGI Industrial Technologies S.A. de P.I. de C.V. is a Mexico-based industrial platform specializing in industrial hemp raw materials, Graphene, biomass, finished goods, and near-shoring manufacturing. HGI manages regulatory compliance, importation, processing, and industrial transformation activities for domestic and international partners.

About Santa Rosa Green Seeds S.A. de R.L.

Santa Rosa Green Seeds S.A. de R.L. is an agricultural and genetics company focused on industrial hemp cultivation, seed development, and operational support. The company provides cultivation expertise and supply-chain management for regulated hemp operations in Mexico.

About Imperial Valley Conservation and Research Center

Imperial Valley Conservation and Research Center is a research and conservation organization dedicated to sustainable agriculture, environmental stewardship, and applied research in the Imperial Valley region. The Center supports innovation in land use, crop science, and environmentally responsible industrial development.

