Rise8 and Thoughtworks Awarded Ambient Scribe Rollout and Post-MVP Development Support Contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

TAMPA, Fla., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise8 , in partnership with Thoughtworks, announces its selection to support the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Ambient Scribe rollout and post Minimum Viable Product (MVP) development. The effort will evolve the successful pilot into a secure, production-grade capability supporting deeper workflow integration, stronger observability, streamlined vendor onboarding, and national scale.

Rise8 and Thoughtworks will help expand Ambient Scribe from a 10-site pilot to more than 130 VA medical centers, with planned expansion into additional specialties.

Designed to reduce clinician documentation burden, Ambient Scribe launched in October 2025 with integration into VA’s electronic health record system. AI-enabled tools ambiently listen during clinical visits and generate draft documentation, allowing clinicians to focus more fully on Veteran care.

Early pilot results demonstrated overwhelmingly positive feedback and high satisfaction among both clinicians and Veterans, with impact measured in reduced documentation burden and improved care interactions.

Together, Rise8 and Thoughtworks will scale AI usage across the VA health system by strengthening integration into clinician workflows to drive adoption, time savings, and sustained operational value. The work includes enhancing end-to-end observability, hardening integrations for enterprise reliability, and enabling secure onboarding of multiple vendors to support nationwide rollout.

By evolving the pilot into a resilient, production-ready capability, Rise8 will help ensure Ambient Scribe delivers measurable outcomes across the VA system, reducing burnout, improving documentation quality, and returning valuable time back to Veteran care.

“Partnering with VA to responsibly scale AI tools across clinical operations reflects a shared commitment to continuously delivering measurable impact for Veterans,” said Bryon Kroger, Founder and CEO of Rise8. “Our role is to help VA move from promising experiments to secure, scalable capability in the hands of clinicians nationwide. When we reduce documentation burden, we not only improve workflows, we return time back to Veteran care.”

“Scaling Ambient Scribe from a successful pilot to a secure, production-grade capability across the VA health system requires more than deploying AI,” said Nilanjan Sengupta, SVP, Thoughtworks Federal. “It requires thoughtfully embedding modern AI tools into provider workflows at national scale to reduce clinical burden and enhance the experience and care of Veterans. At Thoughtworks, we bring AI-first software delivery practices that combine engineering rigor, responsible AI governance, and human-centered design to ensure these tools deliver measurable and lasting impact for clinicians and Veterans.”

This engagement builds on Rise8’s ongoing work enabling government agencies to continuously deliver valuable software users love. Rise8 embeds with agencies to help them move faster, reduce risk, and deliver secure, resilient software at scale.

Learn more at rise8.us

About Rise8

Rise8 develops custom software for critical missions to create a future where fewer bad things happen because of bad software. Rise8 is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) with headquarters in Tampa, FL, and a fully remote workforce. Learn more at https://www.rise8.us/ and on LinkedIn, and X .