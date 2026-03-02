The Boston Beer Company Expands Sinless Vodka Cocktails to 34 Markets

Boston, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boston Beer Company is expanding its 2025 innovation Sinless Vodka Cocktails into additional markets this spring, bringing even more drinkers this full-flavored, spirits-based cocktail with zero sugar, zero carbs, and zero compromise. Crafted for guilt-free good times, Sinless rolls into 34 states with a bold new look and personality that delivers on drinkers’ expectations.

Sinless Vodka Cocktails Takes the Guilt Out of Good Times

Sinless Vodka Cocktails are made for guilt-free indulgence with 5% ABV and just 100 calories plus zero grams of sugar and carbs. Naturally gluten-free thanks to premium vodka – and less carbonated than a seltzer-based ready-to-drink cocktail or beer – Sinless is slightly sparkling and available in four full-flavored, single fruit styles including Cranberry, Pineapple, Black Cherry, and Peach.

What To Expect from Sinless Vodka Cocktails in 2026

Great tasting, full-flavored styles with zero sugar, zero carbs, and just 100 calories

Greater availability – expanding from three to 34 markets

A bold, standout look designed to break from the typical light-and-bright seltzer shelf and reinforce 5% ABV vodka base on pack

Matt Withington, senior director of marketing, said, “Sinless Vodka Cocktails started with a simple idea: great drinks shouldn’t come with trade‑offs. As we reach more drinkers than ever, we’re proving that low-cal can still be big on flavor and big on fun. Sinless delivers all the taste and none of the guilt, proving you really can have the best of both worlds.”

Key Information About Sinless Vodka Cocktails

Alcohol by Volume (ABV): 5%

5% Spirit Base: Premium vodka

Premium vodka Additional Nutrition Information: 0 g sugar; 0 g carbs; 100 calories; gluten-free

0 g sugar; 0 g carbs; 100 calories; gluten-free Flavors: Cranberry, Pineapple, Black Cherry, Peach

Cranberry, Pineapple, Black Cherry, Peach Package Types: 12 oz single-flavor 4-packs (Cranberry, Pineapple, Black Cherry) 12 oz 8-pack variety (2 per flavor) 570 mL singles (Cranberry, Black Cherry)

Availability: Rolling out to select markets starting March 2026: Arizona, Southern California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont

Rolling out to select markets starting March 2026: First Introduced: In 2025 as “Sinless Spirits” in three test markets

Where to Buy Sinless Vodka Cocktails

Sinless Vodka Cocktails are rolling out in lucky markets now with expanded availability throughout 2026. Drinkers can track down all flavors at drinksinless.com/find.

For more information, visit drinksinless.com or follow @drinksinless on social media.

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we’ve learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative “beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Samuel Adams, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, and Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

