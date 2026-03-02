Intellectual Property Services Industry Report 2026-2035: An $11.3 Billion Market by 2030 with Kirkland & Ellis, Baker & McKenzie, Clarivate, Jones Day, Davis Polk & Wardwell Leading

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intellectual Property Services Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The intellectual property services market has experienced robust growth recently, and it is expected to continue expanding significantly. Current projections estimate that the market size will increase from $7.78 billion in 2025 to $8.41 billion in 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The market growth is driven by global innovation activities, technology-driven business expansion, a rise in patent filings, enhanced brand protection awareness, and the availability of specialized IP service providers.

Looking ahead, the intellectual property services market is forecasted to expand further, reaching $11.3 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.7%. Key factors contributing to this growth include the increasing complexity of global IP regulations, a heightened demand for monetizing intellectual assets, and the expansion of cross-border IP enforcement. Additionally, the market will benefit from the adoption of digital rights management and growing investments in R&D-intensive industries. Anticipated trends include a rising demand for patent analytics and portfolio management, increased adoption of IP valuation services, a focus on trademark monitoring solutions, and the integration of AI in prior art searches.

The emphasis on monetizing IP assets is a significant driver for the sector's evolution. As IP is increasingly recognized as a critical business asset, companies strive to convert their innovations into revenue through licensing or sales. Intellectual property services are instrumental in facilitating the licensing, sale, or commercialization of IP, aiding businesses in strategic IP management to secure competitive advantages and financial returns. Illustratively, patent applications reached 3.55 million in 2023, marking a 2.7% rise from the previous year, signifying the tangible demand for IP asset monetization.

Leading entities within the intellectual property services market are developing advanced technological solutions to enhance IP management. Notably, IP.com LLC launched InnovationQ in November 2024, an AI-driven, next-generation interface that improves semantic search capabilities beyond traditional query methods. This platform integrates extensive patent and non-patent literature, supporting defensive publishing, which mitigates IP risks, thereby becoming an essential tool for R&D teams and IP professionals.

Furthermore, strategic acquisitions are prevalent in the market, exemplified by J.S. Held LLC's acquisition of TechPats LLC in September 2023. The integration aims to bolster J.S. Held's IP services portfolio with TechPats' expertise in patent consulting, litigation support, and IP monetization, enhancing the firm's comprehensive service offerings.

Prominent companies in this sector include Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Baker & McKenzie LLP, Clarivate Plc, and Jones Day. North America was identified as the largest region in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Geographical coverage of the market encompasses diverse regions, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, with participating countries such as China, India, the USA, and Germany.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Type: Patents, Trade Marks, Copyright, Designs, Other Types

Service Type: IP Protection and Management, Due Diligence, Valuation, Landscape

Engagement Model: One-Time Services, Retainer Services, Project-Based Services

End-User: Auto, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Media, Government, Semiconductor, Manufacturing

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $8.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

Intellectual Property Services Major Trends

Increasing Demand for Patent Analytics and Portfolio Management

Rising Adoption of Ip Valuation Services

Growing Focus on Trademark Monitoring Solutions

Expansion of Ip Due Diligence in M&a Activities

Enhanced Use of Ai in Prior Art Searches

