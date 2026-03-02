Extreme Steel Inc. Celebrates Women in Construction Week 2026 by Honoring Leaders in Finance and Project Management

WINCHESTER, Va., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Steel Inc. (ESI) proudly recognizes Women in Construction (WIC) Week, taking place March 1–7, 2026. Founded by the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC), WIC Week highlights the growing impact of women across the construction industry and the vital roles they play in shaping its future.

“Women in Construction Week is a reminder that excellence in structural steel depends on strong leadership at every level,” says George Skaros, Chief Financial Officer, ESI. “At ESI, that leadership is reflected across departments, including finance and project management, where professionals like Erin Henzey and Kathy Landmesser help drive operational strength and project success. We are proud to recognize professionals whose dedication strengthens our organization and the communities we serve.”

As Corporate Controller, Erin Henzey has led critical initiatives that strengthened the company’s financial infrastructure, including rapid GAAP compliance, implementation of a new ERP and payroll system, and oversight of audits and post-acquisition integrations. She supports executive leadership on budgeting, forecasting, and work-in-progress revenue analysis while mentoring a growing accounting team.

Kathy Landmesser, Senior Project Manager, brings more than 25 years of structural and miscellaneous steel experience across Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland. Beginning her career as a detailer, she advanced through multiple leadership roles and now oversees complex federal and commercial projects ranging from $100,000 to $15 million. Her work has earned multiple Washington Building Congress Craftsmanship Awards and recognition for Excellence in Contract Administration.

“Erin and Kathy exemplify the discipline, technical expertise, and leadership that define Extreme Steel,” continues Skaros. “Their contributions are not symbolic — they are operational. From financial strategy to project execution, they directly impact the stability, performance, and reputation of our company.”

Through its vertically integrated model, ESI continues to align engineering, detailing, fabrication, and erection under one accountable system — delivering precision and efficiency across the Mid-Atlantic region.

