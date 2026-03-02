Transactions in Connection with Share Buy-back Program

Company Announcement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; March 2, 2026 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB). On February 17, 2026, Genmab announced the initiation of a share buy-back program to repurchase up to 342,130 shares with a maximum aggregate total value of DKK 725 million to honor our commitments under the Restricted Stock Unit program.

The share buy-back program is expected to be completed no later than March 31, 2026.

The following transactions were executed under the program from February 23 to February 27, 2026:

No. of shares Average price (DKK) Total value (DKK) Accumulated through last announcement 1,431,958 115,224,550 February 23, 2026 18,000 1,825.23 32,854,140 February 24, 2026 12,000 1,856.49 22,277,880 February 25, 2026 15,000 1,847.90 27,718,500 February 26, 2026 20,000 1,835.70 36,714,000 February 27, 2026 20,000 1,853.32 37,066,400 Total 156,630,920 Accumulated under the program 271,855,470

Following these transactions, Genmab holds 2,763,851 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.30% of the total share capital and voting rights.

The share buy-back program will be undertaken on the terms set out below and in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (‘MAR’) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the “Safe Harbour Regulation.” Further details on the terms of the share buy-back program can be found in our company announcement no. 05 dated February 17, 2026.

Contact:

Marisol Peron, Senior Vice President, Global Communications & Corporate Affairs

T: +1 609 524 0065; E: mmp@genmab.com

Andrew Carlsen, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

T: +45 3377 9558; E: acn@genmab.com



This Company Announcement contains forward looking statements.



Company Announcement no. 12

CVR no. 2102 3884

LEI Code 529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122

Genmab A/S

Carl Jacobsens Vej 30

2500 Valby

Denmark

