Patent Valuation Service Industry Report 2026-2035: A 3.99 Billion Market by 2030 with Kroll, Stout Risius Ross, FTI Consulting, CRA International, Metis Partners Leading

The patent valuation service market is experiencing significant growth, driven by an increasing focus on intellectual property (IP) assets and evolving technology-driven business models. Forecasts indicate that the market size will expand from $2.44 billion in 2025 to $2.7 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The upward trend is fueled by several factors, including the rising volume of patent filings, expanding corporate patent portfolios, and heightened litigation involving patents.

Looking forward, the patent valuation service market is set to grow even further, reaching $3.99 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.3%. This projected growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for IP monetization strategies, cross-border technology transactions, AI-enabled valuation methodologies, regulatory scrutiny on IP reporting, and the strategic role of patents in investment decisions. Key trends include the adoption of advanced analytics and hybrid valuation models, the necessity for valuation in licensing and mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and a focus on technology-specific evaluation frameworks.

The escalation in the number of patent filings is a significant catalyst for market growth. Organizations are investing heavily in research and development to safeguard their intellectual property rights. Patent valuation services provide critical insights into the commercial potential of inventions, thereby supporting strategic decisions related to patent filings. For example, as reported by The Intellectual Property Office, there was a 2.4% increase in patent applications in the UK from 2022 to 2023, reaching 19,943 applications.

Companies within the patent valuation market are increasingly leveraging advanced technologies such as AI-powered tools to optimize patent analysis. These tools enhance the accuracy and efficiency of locating and categorizing patent information. An illustrative case is that of Clarivate Plc, which in December 2024, launched AI Search in Derwent. This tool employs AI to interpret query contexts, facilitating more efficient patentability searches and reducing the likelihood of overlooking critical patents.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The regions covered include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with key countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

