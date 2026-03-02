Lenders One Unites Members and Providers at 2026 Summit, Welcomes New President

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lenders One® Cooperative (“L1” or “Lenders One”), a national mortgage cooperative of independent mortgage bankers, banks and credit unions, today announced the official launch of its 2026 Annual Summit in Fort Lauderdale. The three-day event draws a strong turnout of members and preferred providers in support of the Cooperative’s continued growth and mission: helping its members improve their profitability by reducing costs, maximizing revenue, and sharing best practices.

The Annual Summit serves as Lenders One’s flagship event, bringing together executive leadership from across the mortgage ecosystem to connect, share insights, and strengthen relationships that drive competitive advantage for members. Over the past 12 months, 35 new member companies have joined Lenders One, underscoring the continued strength of the Cooperative. This year’s Summit marks the first under the leadership of newly appointed President, Rick Seehausen.

“This Summit is especially meaningful to me as my first as President of Lenders One,” said Mr. Seehausen. “The strength of this Cooperative has always been rooted in leveraged connections, shared best practices, and the alignment of interests across our network. I am incredibly excited to be here in Fort Lauderdale, meeting so many of our valued members and providers face-to-face.”

In his keynote address, Mr. Seehausen outlined a strategic vision focused on accelerating membership growth, reinforcing the Cooperative’s execution-driven capital markets advantage, and expanding value-added solutions that help deliver measurable profitability improvements for members.

“We are recommitting to the foundation upon which Lenders One was built, providing members with an execution-driven capital markets advantage,” Mr. Seehausen continued. “By growing our membership base, enhancing our capital markets offerings and delivering innovative, value-added solutions, we will help our members improve profitability, expand market access and operate more efficiently in evolving market environments.”

Throughout the Summit, attendees are participating in educational sessions, peer group roundtables and strategic provider meetings designed to deepen connections and unlock new opportunities across origination, capital markets, and operational services.

As market conditions continue to evolve, Lenders One remains focused on empowering its members with scale, buying power, and strategic relationships that help drive sustainable growth.

About Lenders One Cooperative

Lenders One (LendersOne.com) was established in 2000 as a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, banks, credit unions and is dedicated to helping its members improve profitability by reducing costs, maximizing revenue, and sharing best practices. Lenders One members originated approximately $350 billion of mortgages during 2024, collectively ranking as the largest retail mortgage entity in the U.S. Lenders One is managed by a subsidiary of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS).

About Altisource®

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets it serves. Additional information is available at altisource.com.

