Semiconductor Intellectual Property Research Report 2026-2035: A $13.54 Billion Market by 2030 with Arm, Synopsys, Cadence Design Systems, CEVA, Imagination Technologies Leading

The semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $7.97 billion in 2025 to $13.54 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. This rapid progression is driven by the increasing adoption of complex integrated circuit architectures, rising demand from the telecom and automotive sectors, and extensive investments in chip innovation. Furthermore, the growing reliance on licensed semiconductor platforms and expanding semiconductor research initiatives are bolstering market dynamics.

Key trends in the semiconductor IP market include the rising demand for chip design reusability solutions, an increase in the licensing of advanced semiconductor blocks, and the development of specialized integrated circuit IPs. Companies are shifting focus towards royalty-based semiconductor business models and the growing use of modular semiconductor architecture designs.

The burgeoning adoption of connected devices significantly contributes to the semiconductor IP market's growth, especially with the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT). As highlighted by IOTech, the number of smart devices globally is expected to surge from 51.11 billion in 2023 to 62.12 billion in 2024. These devices heavily rely on semiconductors, microprocessors, and integrated chips that incorporate semiconductor IP to enhance functionality and connectivity. The expansion of IoT is thus a critical driver for the semiconductor IP market.

Major companies in the semiconductor IP sector are focusing on strategic partnerships and collaborations to enhance design capabilities and accelerate innovation. For instance, in October 2023, Arm Holdings plc announced an expanded collaboration with Synopsys Inc. through the Arm Total Design program. This initiative integrates Synopsys' AI-driven EDA solutions and pre-validated IP, supporting optimized system-on-chip (SoC) designs based on Arm architectures, aiding customers in reducing design risk and improving performance metrics.

Moreover, in March 2024, Synopsys Inc. acquired Intrinsic ID B.V., enhancing its semiconductor security IP offerings. This acquisition integrates Intrinsic ID's Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) technology, supporting device identity and anti-counterfeiting applications, crucial in the security landscape of connected and IoT devices.

Prominent players in the market include Arm Holdings plc, Synopsys Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., and Imagination Technologies Group plc, among others. The Asia-Pacific region stood as the largest market in 2025, closely followed by North America, with other significant regions including Western and Eastern Europe, South America, and Africa.

The semiconductor IP market encompasses revenues from services like hard IP, soft IP, and verification IP, including those integrated within service offerings. Only sales between entities or to end consumers are accounted for, with market value determined by enterprise revenues within specific geographies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $8.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global



