ACE Money Transfer and Askari Bank Collaborate to Offer Seamless and Secure Home Remittance Services to Overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan , March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACE Money Transfer, one of the leading global remittance service providers, has entered into a strategic partnership with Askari Bank to expand and strengthen legal and digital remittance channels into Pakistan. The collaboration was formalised through a signing ceremony attended by senior leadership from both organisations.

This partnership further strengthens ACE Money Transfer’s payout network in Pakistan, expanding access and enhancing convenience for customers receiving international remittances. Overseas Pakistanis living in the UK, Europe, Australia, Canada, and other key corridors will benefit from expanded payout coverage and seamless remittance services when sending money to their families and loved ones in Pakistan through formal banking channels. Through this collaboration with Askari Bank, ACE Money Transfer continues to broaden its network of trusted payout partners, providing beneficiaries with greater flexibility and access across Askari Bank’s nationwide banking infrastructure. The partnership reflects the shared commitment of both organisations to strengthening regulated remittance flows and supporting Pakistan’s continued progress toward a digitally enabled financial ecosystem.





Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hasan Mubarak, Group Unit Head at ACE Money Transfer, said:

“At ACE Money Transfer, we remain focused on continuously strengthening our global payout ecosystem to better serve overseas Pakistanis and their families. Our collaboration with Askari

Bank reflects our shared commitment to delivering trusted and accessible remittance solutions, while reinforcing the use of formal financial channels. Partnerships like these are central to our vision of connecting communities through secure and seamless cross-border financial services.”

Mr. Muzammil Hanif, Head of Home Remittance & RDA at Askari Bank, also shared his perspective on the partnership, stating:

“At Askari Bank, our commitment is anchored in strengthening Pakistan’s financial connectivity through secure, efficient, and future-ready remittance solutions. Our partnership with ACE Money Transfer represents a significant step forward in expanding our home remittance capabilities and deepening our engagement with overseas Pakistanis across key global corridors. This collaboration reinforces our strategic focus on digital financial services and underscores our resolve to ensure that remittances reach beneficiaries through transparent, regulated, and trusted banking channels—contributing meaningfully to financial inclusion and economic resilience.”

This strategic partnership reinforces the mutual commitment of ACE Money Transfer and Askari Bank to deliver innovative, compliant, and customer-centric remittance solutions while contributing to Pakistan’s economic stability by encouraging the use of formal and digital financial channels.

About ACE Money Transfer

ACE Money Transfer is a global remittance provider regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Since 2002, it has grown into a trusted name for millions of customers worldwide, enabling people to send money securely, quickly, and at low cost to support their families and communities back home.

The company operates under strong regulatory oversight, authorised as a Payment Institution by the FCA in the UK, licensed by the Central Bank of Ireland, regulated by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF), registered with AUSTRAC in Australia and regulated by Fintrac Canada. With operations spanning dozens of sending countries and over a hundred receiving destinations, ACE continues to expand its global reach while keeping customer convenience, transparency, and innovation at the heart of its services.

About Askari Bank

Askari Bank Limited is a Pakistani financial institution, renowned for its innovation, customer-centric approach, and unwavering commitment to excellence. Established in 1991 and operational since 1992, the Bank has consistently driven financial inclusion and economic growth through cutting-edge banking solutions. The Bank actively promotes women’s empowerment, Green Banking, and accessibility for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Media Contact

Name: Sami Ullah Baig

Email: sami.ullah@acemoneytransfer.com

Phone No: +923331124295

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4d36823-4efb-4580-9f86-ba84f2937002