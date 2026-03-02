Jiuzi Holdings Expands Private Placement to $300 Million Following Completed $60 Million Financing

HANGZHOU, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: JZXN) ("Jiuzi" or the "Company") today announced that, following the successful completion of its $60 million private placement, participating investors are proceeding to expand the private financing to an aggregate scale of $300 million.

According to the Company, since the completion of the initial $60 million private placement, the institutional building capabilities and capital deployment efficiency demonstrated by the DAT strategy have continued to attract significant market attention. Multiple investment institutions that participated in the initial round have expressed clear interest in additional subscriptions, while several new investors have initiated internal due diligence processes with the intention of joining this expanded round. The parties are currently engaged in in-depth discussions regarding specific terms, including the expanded scale, lock-up periods, and asset delivery methods.

The Company indicated that the successful closing of this expanded financing would enable Jiuzi to achieve critical breakthroughs in the following dimensions:

● Expansion of treasury asset scale: The new funds, to be injected in the form of equivalent crypto assets, will significantly strengthen the Company's digital asset reserves, enhancing the treasury's carrying capacity and rebalancing flexibility under varying market conditions;

● Optimization of asset allocation structure: Leveraging the partner institutions' expertise in risk pricing, on-chain allocation, and duration management, the Company will further enhance the structural depth and counter-cyclical resilience of its treasury;

● Acceleration of on-chain application deployment: Building on the partners' technical expertise in multi-chain ecosystem deployment, cross-chain protocol integration, and liquidity routing, Jiuzi will expedite the test deployment of cross-chain asset management interfaces and the substantive implementation of on-chain financial applications;

● Improvement of treasury governance framework: The Company will continue to develop institutional prototypes across dimensions such as digital asset admission standards, on-chain audit procedures, risk exposure limit management, and compliant custody pathways, establishing a replicable governance architecture for larger-scale, higher-frequency asset allocation.

Tao Li, Chief Executive Officer of JZXN, stated, "This significant investment in cryptocurrency reflects strong confidence from our investors in Chijet's strategic vision and operational capabilities. The proceeds provide substantial financial flexibility to advance our secure crypto custody infrastructure and pursue strategic acquisitions within the rapidly evolving digital asset storage ecosystem."

The cryptocurrency proceeds will be securely custodied in accordance with industry-leading standards, ensuring asset protection and compliance with applicable regulations. The offering was conducted pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including Section 4(a)(2) and Regulation S.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

