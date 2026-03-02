Helicopter-Based Transportation Industry Report 2026-2035: A 7.68 Billion Market by 2030 with Bristow Group, CHC Group, Leonardo, PHI, Air Charter Service India Leading

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Helicopter-Based Transportation Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Helicopter-Based Transportation Market Global Report 2026 is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management, offering crucial insights to assess a robustly growing sector. As the market undergoes significant transformation, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the trends that will shape this industry over the next decade and beyond.





The helicopter-based transportation market is experiencing steady growth, projected to expand from $6.32 billion in 2025 to $6.56 billion in 2026, achieving a CAGR of 3.8%. This growth is driven by the expansion of offshore oil and gas activities, increased use for emergency responses, and rising demand for aerial surveillance.

Looking forward, the market is expected to reach $7.68 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4%, driven by investments in sustainable aviation fuel, rising adoption of electric and hybrid helicopters, and expansion in emerging regions. Trends shaping this period include the amplified need for offshore and remote services, increased emergency medical service flights, and heightened focus on safety systems.

The versatile nature of helicopters, capable of vertical takeoff and landing, makes them integral in sectors like energy, search-and-rescue, and military. Their ability to operate in confined areas boosts their application in varied terrains. In 2024, deliveries of piston helicopters rose slightly, while turbine helicopter deliveries surged by 3%, underscoring an industry valuation at $5.2 billion-a 10.8% increase from the prior year.

Strategic partnerships in the helicopter market further fuel growth. As illustrated in October 2023, Belgium's NHV Group aligned with Apex Aviation in Taiwan to strengthen services within the offshore wind industry. Meanwhile, Helicopter Express Inc. fortified its capabilities through acquiring Erickson's aerial firefighting division-enabling expansive reach in heavy-lift and firefighting operations globally.

Major industry players include Bristow Group Inc., CHC Group LLC, Leonardo S.p.A., and Air Charter Service India Pvt. Ltd., among others. Their operations span regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and emerging markets in Africa and the Middle East.

North America led the market share in 2025, with significant contributions from countries such as the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The helicopter-based transportation market covers revenues from services like air ambulance, freight transport, aerial photography, and more, emphasizing direct transactions with consumers.

The market's valuation reflects the revenue from the sale of goods and services within the market's geographic scope, accounting for sales, grants, or donations in USD. It remains exclusive of supply chain resale revenues, focusing on primary service and product transactions.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global



Global Helicopter-Based Transportation Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Offshore and Remote Transportation Services

Rising Use of Helicopters for Emergency Medical Services

Growing Adoption of Fuel-Efficient Helicopter Models

Expansion of Helicopter Charter Services

Enhanced Focus on Safety and Navigation Systems

Types: Passengers and Cargo Transportations, spanning Light to Heavy-Lift orders.

Passengers and Cargo Transportations, spanning Light to Heavy-Lift orders. Applications: Encompasses Surveillance, Search and Rescue, alongside Passenger and Cargo conveyance.

Encompasses Surveillance, Search and Rescue, alongside Passenger and Cargo conveyance. End Users: Stretches across sectors like Mining, Oil & Gas, Hydropower, Agriculture, and Energy Industries.

Stretches across sectors like Mining, Oil & Gas, Hydropower, Agriculture, and Energy Industries. Key Companies: Bristow Group Inc., CHC Group LLC, Leonardo S.p.a., and others.

