Avocado Green Mattress and Jerome’s Furniture Partner to Expand Access to Certified Organic, Sustainable Sleep in Southern California

Los Angeles, CA, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress, the leader in certified organic mattresses and sustainable sleep, has partnered with Jerome’s Furniture, Southern California’s premier destination for furniture and mattresses for over 80 years.

Through the partnership, Jerome’s now carries a curated selection of Avocado products both in-store and online, including the Avocado Green Mattress, Luxury Organic Mattress, Avocado Foundation, Eco Adjustable Base, Avocado Green Pillow, Organic Waterproof Mattress Protector, Organic Cotton Sheets, and more.

“I have worked closely with Jerome's Furniture for over 25 years and have seen firsthand the generations of trust they've built with Southern California customers,” said Patrick Wolf, SVP of Sales at Avocado Green Mattress. “Avocado is a great fit with their brand integrity, and it's what customers have been asking for. We look forward to growing the relationship.”

As customer habits and expectations continue to evolve, Jerome’s Furniture remains committed to adapting and innovating to meet changing needs. The partnership with Avocado reinforces that commitment, aligning two brands known for quality, integrity, and responsibility. Jerome’s sees the addition of Avocado as a natural extension of its long-standing commitment to community impact and responsible retailing.

“At Jerome’s, we partner with charitable organizations and vendors that help better our communities and planet, and Avocado has a recognized brand and a mission we align with,” said Ali Tommalieh, EVP Bedding Division, Jerome's Furniture. “We couldn't think of a better company to bring into our stores, and we are looking forward to a long, successful relationship with Avocado."

Together, Avocado and Jerome’s Furniture are attracting a new generation of customers who are willing to invest in a healthier, better night’s sleep, expanding access to certified organic mattresses and sustainable sleep essentials throughout Southern California.

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado’s dream is to be the world’s most sustainable brand — the pinnacle of certified organic, nontoxic mattresses; luxury bedding; and solid wood furniture. We are radically transparent about our materials and manufacturing, adhere to the most rigorous global standards, and build products that are better for people and the planet.

Avocado meets the highest global full-product standards for organic integrity, product safety, and responsible manufacturing — including GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100, EWG VERIFIED®, and MADE SAFE® for nontoxic standards; and GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions. This rare combination of full-product certifications reflects a level of transparency and verification that is uncommon in the mattress industry. Avocado is a Best for the World B Corporation, Climate Label Certified, and a Pinnacle Award winner from 1% for the Planet.

About Jerome’s Furniture

For over 72 years, Jerome’s Furniture has been a trusted, third-generation, family-owned retailer serving Southern California. Built on a foundation of strong vendor partnerships, disciplined buying, and community relationships, Jerome’s is known for delivering exceptional everyday value through its promise of Jerry’s Price, ensuring customers receive the best overall value without waiting for a sale. With convenient showroom locations, high in-stock availability, professional Room Ready Delivery service, and a commitment to customer satisfaction backed by guarantees like its Double the Difference promise, Jerome’s continues to serve generations of families across Southern California with quality, transparency, and care.



