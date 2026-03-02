Escalators and Moving Walkways Industry Report 2026-2035: A $25.5+ Billion Market by 2030 with KONE, Otis, Schindler, Fujitec, ThyssenKrupp, Hyundai and Mitsubishi Electric

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Escalators and Moving Walkways Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global escalators and moving walkways market has experienced robust growth and is poised for further expansion. Initial figures indicate that the market will increase from $19.13 billion in 2025 to $20.25 billion in 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This upward trajectory is largely fueled by the expansion of urban infrastructure projects and the development of airport and metro networks, alongside a surge in installations in shopping malls and a greater emphasis on public safety standards. Furthermore, the availability of durable mechanical systems has significantly contributed to market growth.

Looking ahead, the escalators and moving walkways sector is expected to sustain its momentum, projected to reach $25.52 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 6%. This growth is anticipated to be driven by increased investments in smart transportation hubs, a rising demand for low-energy vertical mobility solutions, and the modernization of airport terminals. Adoption of predictive maintenance technologies and increased urban population density also play crucial roles. Industry trends include the installation of energy-efficient escalators, smart monitoring solutions, and a heightened demand for heavy-duty walkways in airports, indicative of a shift towards retrofit and modernization projects with a focus on passenger safety.

Government funding for infrastructure development is a vital factor driving the market forward. Such projects enhance the demand for transportation hubs, modern public spaces, and urban mobility solutions. Regulatory support, economic growth, and sustainability initiatives further bolster this expansion, cementing the role of escalators and moving walkways as crucial components of modern urban environments. Notable instances include the UK government's plan to invest £164 billion ($214.18 billion) in infrastructure for 2024/25, demonstrating an upward trajectory in funding that is expected to propel the market.

Key market players are leveraging technological advancements to optimize ride experience, operational efficiency, and predictive maintenance. Otis Elevator Sdn Bhd, for instance, launched the Gen3T digitally-connected elevator, enhancing user experience with advanced connectivity. The Gen3 is integrated with the Otis ONE IoT platform for real-time equipment monitoring. Features such as the Otis eView infotainment display and Compass 360 travel optimization underline innovations aimed at improving efficiency and sustainability.

Additionally, strategic partnerships are fostering growth in the sector, as evidenced by TK Elevator's joint venture with Alat in Saudi Arabia. This alliance aims to boost local production and market presence, with a focus on sustainable growth and innovation in vertical transportation.

Major industry players include KONE Oyj, Otis Elevator Company, Schindler Group, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, among others. North America emerged as the largest regional market in 2025, with coverage extending to Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The report also highlights key countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Japan, the UK, and the USA, among others.

The escalators and moving walkways market encompasses sales of various components like walkway systems, motors, and controls, evaluated at 'factory gate' values, representing the proceeds of goods sold by manufacturers. This market valuation includes related services provided by the creators of these products.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $20.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Increasing Installation of Energy-Efficient Escalator Systems

Growing Adoption of Smart Monitoring and Control Solutions

Rising Demand for Heavy-Duty Walkways in Airports

Expansion of Retrofit and Modernization Projects

Enhanced Focus on Passenger Safety

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Companies Featured

KONE Oyj

Otis Elevator Company

Schindler Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fujitec Co. Ltd.

ThyssenKrupp AG

Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Canny Elevator Co. Ltd.

Kleemann Hellas SA

Shanghai Mitsubishi Elevator Co. Ltd.

Ningbo Xinda Group Co. Ltd.

Sicher Elevator Co. Ltd.

Shenyang Brilliant Elevator Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Xizi Elevator Co. Ltd.

Suzhou Ostar Elevator Co. Ltd.

Sodimas

Excel Elevator and Escalator Corp.

Elevator Technology (Shenyang) Co. Ltd.

Vintec Elevators Private Limited

Anlev Elex Elevator Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kp0xn7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment