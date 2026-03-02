American Kidney Fund Brings Kidney Community Together March 2-5 for Seventh Annual Kidney Action Week

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Kidney Fund (AKF) is kicking off its seventh annual Kidney Action Week®, the only free, virtual conference in the country that brings together members of the kidney community—people living with kidney disease, health professionals, caregivers, advocates and others—to learn from experts in the field and connect with other people living with kidney disease.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Supporting you every step of the way: from diagnosis to transplant.” Kidney Action Week is a highlight of Kidney Month, with four days of educational sessions featuring nephrologists, genetic counselors, renal dietitians and patient advocates discussing various topics, including kidney disease testing and diagnosis, treatment options and advancements.

Approximately 1 in 7 American adults has kidney disease and millions more are at risk for this life-altering condition, which is now the ninth leading cause of death worldwide. Kidney disease has no cure and is known as a silent killer because it often is not detected until the later stages, when symptoms become more noticeable and severe. Although damage to the kidneys cannot be reversed, there are steps people can take to slow down the progression if kidney disease is caught early through uACR and eGFR tests.

“Kidney Action Week is a fantastic opportunity for anyone impacted by kidney disease to ask questions, build a sense of community and listen to each other’s stories,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “This event also provides participants with the knowledge, tools and resources they need to make informed decisions about kidney health, whether it is their own health or the health of someone they care for. We thank our speakers and sponsors for their commitment to fighting kidney disease and for making Kidney Action Week possible.”

AKF will hold a policy briefing as part of Kidney Action Week, in which panelists will discuss opportunities to accelerate progress as well as policies and strategies to promote and incentivize innovation in kidney disease care. Among the panelists are policy experts who will explain how the passage of the Kidney Care Access Protection Act (H.R. 6214/S.2730) would improve access to innovative treatments for people with end-stage kidney disease under the Medicare program. The briefing will include a recorded message from Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who introduced the legislation in the United States Senate along with Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

The following sessions will take place during Kidney Action Week, with each day having a specific focus and theme:

Monday, March 2: Your Diagnosis and First Steps

Kidney Disease 101: Everything You Need to Know About Kidney Disease

Genetic Testing and CKD: Q&A with Genetic Counselors

Understanding the Causes of Kidney Disease and Taking Next Steps

“Connect with the Kidney Community” Breakout Sessions

Tuesday, March 3: Managing Your Kidney Disease

Exploring Medicines for People with Kidney Disease and Diabetes

Managing CKD Complications Through Nutrition

Kidney-Friendly Eating and Nutrition: Q&A with Renal Dietitians

Wednesday, March 4: Considering Your Treatment Options for Kidney Failure

How to Get Started: Your Path to Home Dialysis

Preparing for a Kidney Transplant from Referral Through the Waitlist

Beyond the Transplant: Navigating Life After a Kidney Transplant

Get Your Transplant Questions Answered: Q&A with a Transplant Professional

Thursday, March 5: What’s New in Kidney Disease?

Policy Briefing: Policy and Innovation in Kidney Care

Technology and Kidney Care: The Role of Telemedicine, Mobile Apps and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Managing Kidney Disease

Latest Advances in Managing Glomerular Kidney Diseases

Get Your Questions Answered: Q&A with AKF’s Chief Medical Officer

More details on Kidney Action Week sessions and speakers, along with information about how to register, are available here.

Kidney Action Week is made possible thanks to the support of Event Sponsor U.S. Renal Care and Track Sponsors Novartis and Travere Therapeutics.

