PRESS RELEASE: Nacon postpones the next edition of its NACON Connect

Lesquin, March 2, 2026

NACON CONNECT

In order to ensure that our future announcements have the impact they deserve, NACON has made the strategic decision to postpone the next edition of its NACON Connect, initially scheduled for March 4th.

Faced with a difficult economic environment for the company, we are choosing to focus our resources on upcoming releases and the development of our current games. This period will allow us to polish our projects and prepare for a new NACON Connect to be held in May, which will showcase the work of our studios in the best possible way.

Until then, numerous communications will take place to support games such as GreedFall: The Dying World, Dragonkin: The Banished, Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss, and many others.

