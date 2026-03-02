Visionary Doubles Down on High-Margin Medical Aesthetics with US$12 Million Exclusive Agreement, Initiates Strategic Exit from Non-Core Businesses

HONG KONG, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GV) (“the Company”), a technology-driven multinational and biotechnology and healthcare-focused company, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Visionary Health Technology Group Limited (“GV Hong Kong”), today announced the signing of a US$12 million exclusive distribution agreement for its flagship anti-aging product, Premier Regenerative Complex---President Super Injection, in cooperation with Huajin China Investment Company（”Huajin China”), alongside the Board-approved divestiture of its non-core education business.

These strategic actions mark the Company’s formal transition into a commercialization acceleration phase within the high-end medical aesthetics sector.

Commercialization Milestone for Premier Regenerative Complex – President Super Injection

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Visionary Health Technology Group Limited, has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Huajin China, establishing a minimum contracted sales target of US$12 million within a 12-month period. Revenue recognition will be subject to product delivery, customer acceptance, and applicable accounting standards.

This agreement represents a significant step in scaling the commercial deployment of Premier Regenerative Complex – President Super Injection, reflecting growing market acceptance and strengthening revenue visibility.

Strategic Divestiture to Concentrate on Core Medical Aesthetics Track

On February 27, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors approved the transfer of 100% equity interests in Visionary Education Services & Management Inc., completing the planned exit from non-core legacy operations.

With this divestiture, Visionary Holdings will operate as a streamlined biotechnology and healthcare-focused enterprise, allocating capital, technology and management resources exclusively toward:

Anti-aging injectable products

Regenerative medical aesthetics

Biotechnology-driven healthcare innovation



The product is intended for aesthetic and wellness applications and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Management Commentary

Xiyong Hou, Chief Executive Officer of Visionary Holdings, commented:

“With the completion of our core business refocusing and asset structure optimization, the Company is formally entering a more focused and execution-driven growth phase within the global medical aesthetics market.

Over the past several years, we have undertaken extensive strategic evaluation and operational refinement to identify the most scalable and value-accretive direction for Visionary Holdings. Through disciplined analysis and market validation, we have established medical aesthetics and regenerative injectable products as our long-term core growth engine.

The signing of this exclusive distribution agreement for Premier Regenerative Complex – President Super Injection™ represents not only a significant commercialization milestone, but also the beginning of a new execution-centered growth cycle. At the same time, the divestiture of our non-core education assets materially enhances our capital efficiency and strengthens our financial flexibility.

By concentrating resources on high-margin, high-growth medical aesthetics and biotechnology-driven healthcare innovation, we believe the Company is entering a structured growth cycle characterized by improved revenue visibility, stronger operational focus, and enhanced financial capacity to support sustainable expansion.”

About Huajin China Investment Company

Huajin China is an industry-focused operating platform dedicated to community-based smart elderly care and senior health management. The Company has established more than 900 health and wellness chain centers across over 20 provinces in China, forming an integrated “offline service network + digital management system + health product supply chain” operating model. Leveraging a light-asset franchise structure and standardized replication capabilities, Huajin has strategically expanded into China’s county-level elderly care markets while advancing the digital transformation of smart home-based senior care services. Looking ahead, the Company aims to drive industry consolidation and capital market integration to become a leading AI-driven digital elderly care platform in the Asia-Pacific region.

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GV) is a technology-driven multinational enterprise focused on innovative education, AI applications, and high-tech healthcare solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the Company operates through its subsidiaries across North America and Asia, driving technological advancement, cross-border innovation, and global health transformation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond GV's control, which may cause GV's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to GV as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in GV's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. GV does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Contacts:

Visionary Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: IR@visionary.holdings