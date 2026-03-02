Coherus Oncology to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results on March 9, 2026

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that its full year and fourth quarter 2025 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, March 9, 2026. Starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on March 9, 2026, Coherus’ management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.

A webcast replay will be available on https://investors.coherus.com following the conclusion of the live conference call.

Conference Call Information

When: Monday, March 9, 2026, starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

To access the conference call, please pre-register through the following link to receive dial-in information and a personal PIN to access the live call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI343f960d41224739b123cc4c86fdce7a

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2otjwz7w

The press release with the full year and fourth quarter 2025 financial results and related materials will be available at https://investors.coherus.com before the start of the conference call.

A live and archived webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Coherus website at https://investors.coherus.com/events-presentations.

Please dial in 15 minutes early to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Disclosure Information

Coherus uses the https://investors.coherus.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Coherus Oncology



Coherus Oncology is a fully integrated commercial-stage innovative oncology company with an approved next-generation PD-1 inhibitor, LOQTORZI® (toripalimab-tpzi), and a pipeline that includes two mid-stage clinical candidates targeting liver, prostate, head & neck, colorectal and other cancers. The Company’s strategy is to grow sales of LOQTORZI in R/M Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma and advance the development of new indications for LOQTORZI in combination with both its pipeline candidates as well as through its partners, driving sales multiples and synergies from proprietary combinations.

Coherus’ innovative oncology pipeline includes multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable a robust antitumor response and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Tagmokitug is a highly selective cytolytic anti-CCR8 antibody currently in Phase 1b/2a studies in patients with advanced solid tumors, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer, and esophageal cancer. Casdozokitug is a novel IL-27 antagonistic antibody currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in patients with first-line hepatocellular carcinoma.

