Mining Support Activities Industry Report 2026-2035: A $420+ Billion Market by 2030 with Metallurgical Corporation of China, PT United Tractors Tbk, Perenti, NRW, Weir Group Leading

The mining support activities market is experiencing substantial growth, projected to expand from $327.99 billion in 2025 to $342.94 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6%. This increase is attributed to the growing complexity of mining operations and regulatory demands. Additionally, the rise of contract mining models, exploration activities, and specialized service providers are key contributors.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to surge to $420.74 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 5.2%. Key growth factors include the integration of data-driven support services, higher demand for comprehensive mining solutions, and the rise of environmentally focused support activities. Moreover, investment in mine optimization and digital safety monitoring platforms is adding momentum to the market. Industry trends suggest an increasing interest in integrated mining services, safety management, outsourcing, and advanced technical consulting.

The global mining industry continues to be a primary driver for the support activities market, evolving with increased mining endeavors. For instance, Australia's mining industry saw growth, with 220 operations in 2023 compared to 202 in 2022, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. This upswing is fueling market expansion by necessitating essential mining services, such as exploration and site preparation.

Strategic partnerships are a cornerstone strategy among major market players to enhance growth and innovation in responsible mining. A notable collaboration occurred in May 2023, involving Gradiant Corporation, Schlumberger NV, and Rio Tinto Group. This alliance aims to boost productivity and sustainability in mining through advanced data-driven solutions. Such collaborations expedite sustainable mining by uniting stakeholders and advancing interdisciplinary science and technology.

In April 2023, Komatsu Ltd. acquired GHH Fahrzeugtechnik GmbH, broadening its underground mining equipment offerings and enhancing aftermarket services globally. This acquisition signifies a strategic push to solidify Komatsu's position across key regions, including Europe and South Africa.

Leading companies in this sector include Metallurgical Corporation of China Limited, PT United Tractors Tbk, Perenti Global Ltd, NRW Holdings Limited, Weir Group plc among others. Notable geographic markets for mining support activities include Asia-Pacific and Western Europe, with covered countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and more.

The market is driven by revenue earned from contracts involving essential activities for coal, metal, and nonmetallic mineral (excluding fuels) mining, such as exploration, drilling, and mine preparation. The revenue considerations span across service offerings and related goods sold by providers.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Coal, Metal, and Nonmetallic Minerals Mining Support Activities; split by Service Provider types and Applications like Mining and Construction Companies.

Coal, Metal, and Nonmetallic Minerals Mining Support Activities; split by Service Provider types and Applications like Mining and Construction Companies. Subsegments: Varying support activities within coal, metal, and nonmetallic minerals sectors, including underground and open-pit mining.

Varying support activities within coal, metal, and nonmetallic minerals sectors, including underground and open-pit mining. Companies Mentioned: Includes major firms like Metallurgical Corporation of China Limited, Weir Group plc, and Komatsu Ltd.

Includes major firms like Metallurgical Corporation of China Limited, Weir Group plc, and Komatsu Ltd. Countries: Comprehensive geographic coverage from China to South Africa.

Comprehensive geographic coverage from China to South Africa. Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $342.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $420.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Future Trends

Increasing Demand for Integrated Mining Support Services

Rising Focus on Safety and Compliance Management

Growing Use of Outsourced Mining Operations

Expansion of Technical Consulting and Advisory Services

Enhanced Deployment of Digital Support Solutions

