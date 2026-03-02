Metal Mining Support Activities Industry Report 2026-2035: A $257.23 Billion Market by 2030 with Metallurgical Corporation of China, NRW,  Weir Group,  Major Drilling Group, Aveng Leading

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Mining Support Activities Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The metal mining support activities market has experienced a steady growth trajectory, increasing from $205.81 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $214.37 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 4.2%. This upward trend is primarily driven by the expansion of metal mining activities, the rising demand for contract mining services, and the surge in opencast mining projects. The continued availability of specialized mining service providers further bolsters this growth.

In the forecast period, the market is projected to attain a value of $257.23 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7%. This growth is fueled by significant investments in smart mining operations and sustainable mining support services. Additionally, the expansion of deep-mining projects, increasing use of digital mine planning tools, and heightened regulatory emphasis on environmental compliance contribute to the market's robust development. Notable trends include the adoption of advanced geological survey techniques and automated drilling services, a growing focus on mine safety and compliance services, and the increasing demand for integrated and environmental management solutions.

The burgeoning demand for metals serves as a key driver for the metal mining support activities market, as these materials are crucial for industries such as construction, electronics, and manufacturing. The global consumption of finished steel is projected to rise, further emphasizing the need for extensive mining support activities. This demand supports economic growth and technological advancement across various sectors.

Leading companies in this market are embracing advanced 3D geological modeling technologies to enhance exploration accuracy and optimize resource estimation. These platforms facilitate detailed subsurface visualization, which is critical for reducing discovery costs and improving the efficiency of exploration and planning processes. For example, Datamine's launch of Studio Geo in April 2025 exemplifies technological advancement in this space, offering real-time model updates and enhanced decision-making capabilities.

M&A activities are also shaping the landscape, as seen in Dundee Precious Metals Inc.'s acquisition of Adriatic Metals Plc in September 2025, aimed at expanding its mining footprint and diversifying its asset base. Such strategic moves highlight the industry's focus on strengthening production growth and reserve potential.

Key players in this segment include Metallurgical Corporation of China Limited, NRW Holdings Limited, and Weir Group plc, among others. Geographically, Asia-Pacific leads the market, with South America as the second largest region. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are pivotal contributors to market dynamics.

The metal mining support activities market encompasses revenue from various entities providing support services for mining and quarrying of metallic minerals, excluding site preparation and related construction activities. The market's value reflects revenues from the sale of goods and services within specified markets and geographies.

