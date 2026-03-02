Asteroid Mining Market Report 2026-2035 Featuring Industry Leaders - Planetary Resources, Deep Space Industries, Asteroid Mining Corp, and AstroForge

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asteroid Mining Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The asteroid mining market is set to experience exponential growth in the coming years, expanding from $2.05 billion in 2025 to $5.42 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4%. This growth is driven by increased demand for rare materials, heightened investments in commercial space missions, and advances in autonomous space operations. Noteworthy trends include development in autonomous space mining systems and robotic extraction technologies, alongside a focused effort on mission cost optimization.

The rise in global space missions further boosts market potential. In 2023, 3,143 space objects were launched, reflecting a 24% increase over the previous year. The U.S. accounted for 81% of these, demonstrating significant government and private sector involvement. Such missions are pivotal for asteroid mining, enabling the exploration and selection of asteroids with valuable materials like platinum group metals.

Asteroid mining is also becoming a hotbed for technological innovations. In October 2023, the UK-based Asteroid Mining Corporation (AMC) introduced the SCAR-E robot at the Space Economy Summit in Los Angeles. This 20-kilogram, six-legged robot is designed for both terrestrial and extraterrestrial applications, capable of traversing challenging terrains. SCAR-E's advanced technology for material detection and processing promises to revolutionize resource acquisition while reducing environmental impacts associated with traditional mining.

Collaborative efforts enhance this sector's growth. In October 2024, Japan's ispace, Inc. signed a memorandum of understanding with AMC to transport SCAR-E to the Moon's surface as a technology demonstration mission, enhancing space resource capabilities and laying groundwork for future asteroid mining endeavors.

The major players driving this market include Planetary Resources Inc., Deep Space Industries Inc., Asteroid Mining Corporation Limited, and AstroForge Inc., among others. North America, holding the largest market share in 2025, serves as a critical hub for these developments.

The asteroid mining market encompasses revenues from services such as mineral extraction, transportation, and ore refining. The market value represents revenue from goods and services sold within specified geographical regions. These revenues contribute to the market's broader economic impact, highlighting the substantial commercial potential of asteroid mining.

Markets Covered: Phases include Space-Craft Design, Launch, and Operations. Asteroid types encompass Type C, Type S, and Type M. Applications focus on Construction, Resource Harvesting, and 3D Printing.

Phases include Space-Craft Design, Launch, and Operations. Asteroid types encompass Type C, Type S, and Type M. Applications focus on Construction, Resource Harvesting, and 3D Printing. Subsegments: Space-Craft Design stages involve Conceptual Design, Engineering, and Prototyping. The Launch process includes Launch Vehicle Selection and Mission Planning. Operations cover Mining Operations, Resource Processing, and Transportation.

Space-Craft Design stages involve Conceptual Design, Engineering, and Prototyping. The Launch process includes Launch Vehicle Selection and Mission Planning. Operations cover Mining Operations, Resource Processing, and Transportation. Companies Mentioned: Notable companies include Planetary Resources Inc., Deep Space Industries Inc., and AstroForge Inc., among others spanning multiple global regions.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.4% Regions Covered Global



Increasing Development of Autonomous Space Mining Systems

Rising Investment in Space Resource Exploration

Growing Use of Robotic Extraction Technologies

Expansion of in-Space Resource Processing Concepts

Enhanced Focus on Mission Cost Optimization

