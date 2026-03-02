Mining Automation Industry Research Report 2026-2035: A $6.36 Billion Market with Hexagon, Rockwell Automation, Komatsu, Rio Tinto Group, Sandvik, Caterpillar Leading

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Automation Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global mining automation market is experiencing robust growth, with projections indicating an increase from $4.21 billion in 2025 to $4.56 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.2%. This surge is driven by rising labor cost pressures, heightened safety concerns, adoption of GPS-enabled equipment, and the early implementation of mining software platforms in large-scale mining sites. Looking ahead, the market is poised to reach $6.36 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.7%. This forecasted growth is underpinned by substantial investments in fully autonomous mines, a strong focus on optimizing operational efficiency, and the expansion of AI-driven decision-making systems.

Key trends contributing to this growth include the deployment of autonomous haulage systems, increased adoption of fleet management software, the integration of remote monitoring technologies, and the implementation of predictive maintenance solutions. Additionally, the use of robotics in hazardous mining areas is set to expand significantly. The increasing demand for mining activities, such as mineral and metal exploration and production, is expected to further propel market growth. For instance, Statistics Botswana reported a year-on-year mining production index growth of 4.6% in Q4 2023, highlighting the rising demand.

Major industry players are continuously innovating, with sophisticated automated solutions like Sandvik's CT55 and CT67 advanced hammer tool systems, launched in November 2023, designed to enhance drilling productivity and lower operational costs. Sandvik's strategic acquisition of Universal Field Robots in August 2024 aims to integrate autonomous technology solutions into their product offerings, reinforcing their market presence.

The competitive landscape includes significant companies such as Hexagon AB, Rockwell Automation Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Rio Tinto Group, Sandvik AB, Caterpillar Inc., and many more. These companies are pivotal in driving the market forward through technological advancements and strategic partnerships.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific led the market in 2025, with coverage extending to regions like South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries included in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, and several others.

Market Characteristics: In-depth analysis of major offerings, innovation trends, and brand differentiators.

In-depth analysis of major offerings, innovation trends, and brand differentiators. Supply Chain Overview: Evaluation of key resources, supplier analysis, and competitive landscape.

Evaluation of key resources, supplier analysis, and competitive landscape. Trends and Strategies: Examination of evolutionary market trends, including digital transformation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovations.

Examination of evolutionary market trends, including digital transformation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovations. Regulatory and Investment Ecosystem: Insights into government policies, regulatory influences, and investment patterns shaping the industry.

Insights into government policies, regulatory influences, and investment patterns shaping the industry. Market Size and Growth Forecasts: Historical data and future projections informed by AI advancements, geopolitical tensions, and economic variables like inflation and tariffs.

Historical data and future projections informed by AI advancements, geopolitical tensions, and economic variables like inflation and tariffs. TAM and Market Attractiveness: Quantitative frameworks evaluating market potential and strategic implications.

Quantitative frameworks evaluating market potential and strategic implications. Competitive Analysis: Profiling leading companies and financial activities that have influenced market dynamics.

Offers Covered: Equipment, Software, Communication System

Equipment, Software, Communication System Techniques: Surface Mining, Underground Mining

Surface Mining, Underground Mining Workflows: Mine Development, Mining Process, Mine Maintenance

Mine Development, Mining Process, Mine Maintenance Applications: Metal. Mineral, Coal Mining

Metal. Mineral, Coal Mining Key Companies: Hexagon AB, Rockwell Automation Inc., Komatsu Ltd., among others

Hexagon AB, Rockwell Automation Inc., Komatsu Ltd., among others Geographies: Covering major economies including the USA, China, India, and emerging markets such as Southeast Asia.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global



Increasing Deployment of Autonomous Haulage Systems

Rising Adoption of Fleet Management Software

Growing Integration of Remote Monitoring Technologies

Expansion of Predictive Maintenance Solutions

Enhanced Use of Robotics in Hazardous Mining Areas

