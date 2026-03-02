Nonmetallic Minerals Mining Support Activities Industry Report 2026-2035: Market to Reach $54.18 Billion by 2030 with ABB, DCS Techno Services, EKpass Mining Consultants, Dynatec Leading

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nonmetallic Minerals Mining Support Activities Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This reportequips strategists, marketers, and senior management with essential insights to assess this rapidly growing market. Navigating through 16 geographies, the report offers a global perspective on the market trends and developments shaping the next decade.





The nonmetallic minerals mining support activities market has seen substantial growth and is projected to continue its upward trajectory, increasing from $36.55 billion in 2025 to $54.18 billion in 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This growth aligns with rising infrastructure development, heightened demand for sustainable construction materials, and expanding fertilizer consumption. Furthermore, investments in mining efficiency and environmentally responsible practices are fueling this growth.

Key trends in the market include the adoption of advanced mineral processing support services, high-efficiency extraction solutions, mechanized support equipment, and enhanced focus on operational safety and process optimization. With the demand for construction materials like cement, steel, aggregates, and clay soaring, data from the U.S. Census Bureau highlights a rise in construction spending in the United States, reaching $1.97 trillion in 2023.

Leading companies in the sector, such as ABB Ltd., Focus Mining Services, and The Weir Group plc, are integrating sustainable practices and innovative technologies. These initiatives aim to boost local production of critical minerals such as lithium, nickel, and copper, essential for electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies. The Ministry of Mines in India underscores this commitment by enhancing domestic production and promoting sustainability in the minerals sector.

Recent strategic acquisitions, such as American Industrial Partners Capital Fund VIII, L.P.'s acquisition of Boart Longyear Group Ltd. for $371 million, emphasize the market's growth potential. This acquisition aims to expand Boart Longyear's capabilities in drilling and mining support, further solidifying its position in the market.

Asia-Pacific leads the market, with Europe following as the second-largest region. The market spans regions such as Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa, covering countries from Australia to the USA.

Revenues in this sector are defined by services like exploration, drilling, and underground mining, contributing significantly to the market value, which encompasses the goods and services marketed between entities and sold to end consumers. These figures showcase a thriving market poised for continued expansion in response to global industrial and ecological shifts.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Type: Cement and Lime; Ceramics; Glass

Application: Jewelry; Construction; Other Applications

Service Provider: Independent Contractors; Companies

Subsegments:

Cement and Lime: Portland Cement; Lime

Ceramics: Clay; Porcelain; Stoneware

Glass: Flat Glass; Container Glass; Fiberglass

Key Companies Mentioned: ABB Ltd., DCS Techno Services Pvt. Ltd., EKpass Mining Consultants Corp., and more.

Key Future Trends

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Mineral Processing Support Services

Rising Demand for High-Efficiency Extraction Support Solutions

Growing Use of Mechanized Support Equipment

Expansion of Environmentally Compliant Mining Practices

Enhanced Focus on Operational Safety and Process Optimization

Companies Featured

ABB Ltd.

DCS Techno Services Pvt. Ltd.

EKpass Mining Consultants Corp.

American Mining Services LLC

Dynatec Mining Limited

RSC Geology Consultants Ltd.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.

Siby Mining Services Private Limited

Focus Mining Services

Hochtief AG

PT United Tractors Tbk

Perenti Global Ltd.

NRW Holdings Limited

The Weir Group plc

Major Drilling Group International Inc.

Aveng Limited

Boart Longyear Ltd.

Foraco International SA

CIMIC Group Limited

Downer Group

