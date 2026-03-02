Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT); Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN); Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR); and Kyndryl Holdings (NYSE: KD): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Corcept (NASDAQ: CORT) shares prior to October 31, 2024, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action lawsuit, Corcept Therapeutics. Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT), through certain of its officers falsely represented that the key clinical trials supporting the use of relacorilant as treatment for patients with hypercortisolism were “powerful support” for the New Drug Application (“NDA”) that Corcept submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for this indication. Defendants also stated that they had communicated with the FDA about this NDA and were confident in submitting the NDA, foreseeing no impediments to approval. Defendants repeatedly told investors that “relacorilant is approaching approval.”

In time, it was revealed that Defendants’ representations that the relacorilant NDA was supported by powerful evidence, that it was approaching approval, and that they had no concerns about the FDA’s review were false. In truth, the FDA had repeatedly raised concerns about the adequacy of the clinical evidence supporting the NDA and, as a result, there was a known material risk that Corcept’s relacorilant NDA would not be approved.

The truth emerged on December 31, 2025, when Corcept revealed that the FDA had issued a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) regarding the NDA for relacorilant as a treatment for patients with hypercortisolism. The press release issued by the Company stated that the FDA had “concluded it could not arrive at a favorable benefit-risk assessment for relacorilant without Corcept providing additional evidence of effectiveness.” The press release quoted Defendant Belanoff as stating that “[w]e are surprised and disappointed by this outcome.”

On January 30, 2026, the FDA published a redacted copy of the CRL. The CRL detailed the FDA’s concerns with the relacorilant NDA, including concerns that the clinical studies that were submitted as part of the NDA were not sufficient evidence of relacorilant’s efficacy for the proposed indication. The CRL also noted that, during pre-submission meetings, the FDA informed Corcept “on several occasions” of its “concerns about the adequacy of the clinical development program,” and had warned the Company “to expect significant review issues,” if it submitted the application.

If you purchased Corcept Therapeutics. Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT) shares prior to October 31, 2024, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/corcept-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) – Securities Fraud Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of long-term Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) shareholders as an underlying securities fraud class action complaint has survived a motion to dismiss. The investigation concerns whether certain officers of the company have breached their fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you have held Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares continuously since prior to June 4, 2024, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever.

WHY? A federal securities fraud class action that was filed against Five9 and two of its Officers has now survived a motion to dismiss. That Complaint alleges that Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN), through certain of its officers, misrepresented the purported strength of the Company's net new business bookings and visibility into its installed customer base, and that when these statements were made, Five9 was in the throes of a “challenging bookings quarter” due to constrained and scrutinized customer budgets and sales execution issues, forcing the Company to cut its annual revenue guidance and take remedial action to address sales execution issues.

On February 23, 2026, a federal court determined, among other things, that “plaintiffs allege with particularity that defendants knew, and failed to disclose, that Five9 was performing below its own projections and expectations in the first half of 2024.” Evidence presented was deemed sufficient for plaintiffs to plead that certain of Defendants’ statements about the strength of Five9’s sales, including that “the net new side of our business is very strong” and “we are seeing very strong bookings momentum on the net new side,” were false or misleading, and plaintiffs alleged with particularity that defendants’ June 2024 statements about macro factors were false or misleading. Plaintiffs further established a strong inference of deliberate recklessness or intent to deceive with respect to certain false and misleading statements.

If you have held Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares continuously since before June 4, 2024, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/five9-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085.

Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR), shares prior to July 25, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, it is alleged that the Company failed to disclose that: (1) Integer materially overstated its competitive position within the growing EP manufacturing market; (2) despite Integer’s claims of strong visibility into customer demand, the Company was experiencing a sustained deterioration in sales relating to two of its EP devices; (3) in turn, Integer mischaracterized its EP devices as a long-term growth driver for the Company’s C&V segment; and (4) as a result of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR), shares prior to July 25, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/integer-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Kyndryl Holdings (NYSE: KD) shares prior to August 7, 2024, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action lawsuit, on February 9, 2026, Kyndryl Holdings announced that it was unable to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, that the Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating the Company's cash management practices and disclosures, that the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors was reviewing those issues internally, that the Company anticipated reporting material weaknesses in internal controls with respect to information and communication, as well as tone at the top.

If you purchased Kyndryl Holdings (NYSE: KD) shares prior to August 7, 2024, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/kyndryl-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

