NASDAQ: RARE INVESTOR ALERT: Berger Montague Advises Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Investors of an April 6, 2026 Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) (“Ultragenyx” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased common shares of Ultragenyx during the period from August 3, 2023 through December 26, 2025 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Ultragenyx securities during the Class Period may, no later than April 6, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Ultragenyx is a Novato, Calif.-based biopharmaceutical company engaged in the acquisition and development of novel products to treat rare diseases.

The complaint alleges that defendants misrepresented the results of the ORBIT and COSMIC Phase 3 programs testing the efficacy of setrusumab as a treatment of Osteogenesis Imperfecta.

According to the lawsuit, investors learned the truth on December 29, 2025, when Ultragenyx disclosed that neither study had met its primary endpoint. This alleged reversal caused the Company’s shares to lose more than 42% of their value in a single trading day.

