Shaftless Home Elevator Industry Report 2026-2035: A $2.31 Billion Market by 2030 with Savaria, Stiltz Home Lifts, Cibes Lift, Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators, Vacuum Elevators, Nova Vacuum Leading

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shaftless Home Elevator Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The shaftless home elevator market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $1.53 billion in 2025 to $1.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%. This upward trend is fueled by an aging population, increased home accessibility needs, luxury home upgrades, urban housing constraints, and residential safety requirements. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $2.31 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.6%, driven by factors such as smart home adoption, the rise in multistory homes, and increased demand for energy-efficient residential elevators.

Luxury homes, characterized by premium amenities and elegant design, are a key driver of this market growth. These homes are highly sought after for their ability to enhance property value and provide stylish vertical mobility. Shaftless home elevators, known for their compact and sleek design, complement modern interior aesthetics while delivering seamless functionality. According to Coldwell Banker, luxury home sales rose by 1.7% in the first five months of 2025 compared to the previous year, underscoring the rising demand.

Innovation remains at the forefront of the shaftless home elevator market. Key companies are integrating advanced features such as smart home controls, GSM connectivity, and voice assistance to enhance user experience and safety. Nibav Lifts Inc., for instance, introduced its Series 4 and Series 4 Max elevators in June 2024, featuring groundbreaking safety measures and customizable designs. Such advancements demonstrate the commitment to providing improved mobility solutions in residential settings.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market landscape. In September 2024, Harmar Mobility LLC acquired Pollock Lifts, aiming to expand its product offerings in the accessibility solutions arena. This acquisition enhances Harmar's reach by leveraging Pollock Lifts' expertise in the manufacture of residential elevators.

The market is dominated by notable players, including Savaria Corporation, Stiltz Home Lifts Ltd., Cibes Lift AB, and Nibav Home Elevators India Pvt. Ltd., among others. The regional dynamics reveal that North America was the largest market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Regions covered in this sector include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

The shaftless home elevator market encompasses revenues generated through diverse offerings such as design customization, maintenance services, and innovative elevator structures. These revenues capture the value of both goods and related services, reflecting the comprehensive market landscape.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Type: Traction, Pneumatic, Vacuum Shaftless Elevators

Technology: Smart, Energy Efficient, IoT Enabled Elevators

Installation: New, Retrofit

Application: Double, Three Story Buildings

End User: Residential, Retirement Homes, Luxury Villas

Subsegments:

Traction: Counterweight, Gearless, MRL Elevators

Pneumatic: Single, Multi-Tube, Self-Supporting

Vacuum: Single, Multi-Chamber, Modular

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Savaria Corporation

Stiltz Home Lifts Ltd.

Cibes Lift AB

Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators

Vacuum Elevators Inc.

Nova Vacuum Elevators

Gartec Home Lifts Ltd.

Terry Lifts Pvt. Ltd.

Vimec S.p.A.

Daze Elevator Pvt. Ltd.

Nibav Home Elevators India Pvt. Ltd.

Arrow Lift Ltd.

Stag Elevators Ltd.

Elite Elevators Limited

SWIFT Lifts Ltd.

VKS Fuji Elevator Co. Ltd.

Essaar Elevator India Pvt. Ltd.

Fujitec Co. Ltd.

Otis

KONE

Schindler

Thyssenkrupp Elevator

Mitsubishi Electric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r2eh7z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment