Inclined Barrier Free Elevator Industry Report 2026-2035: A $3.55 Billion Market by 2030 with KONE, Savaria, Stannah Lift Services, Handicare, Lifeway Mobility, Cibes Lift, AOYAMA Elevator Leading

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inclined Barrier Free Elevator Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The inclined barrier-free elevator market is experiencing robust growth, poised to expand from $2.36 billion in 2025 to $2.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%. This upswing is largely driven by increasing accessibility regulations, aging populations, modernization of public transport, and urban infrastructure upgrades. Projections indicate further expansion to $3.55 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.4% due to smart mobility infrastructure, public transit hub expansion, and universal design adoption.

Key trends expected to shape the market include rising demand for accessibility solutions, customization for sloped architectures, and integration with modern building designs focusing on improved safety and stability systems. Urbanization significantly fuels this growth as cities expand, necessitating infrastructure that supports inclusive mobility, particularly in uneven city landscapes. According to a 2024 report by the United Nations Population Fund, over half of the global population resides in urban areas, with projections to reach 5 billion by 2030, most notably in Africa and Asia, underscoring the market's potential.

The adoption of green building practices is another critical factor propelling market growth. These practices focus on environmentally sustainable construction, aiming to minimize ecological footprints and reduce long-term energy costs. Inclined barrier-free elevators contribute positively by providing energy-efficient vertical transportation solutions thereby advancing green building initiatives. The Green Building Council reported involvement in over 46,000 LEED-certified residential projects in 2024, highlighting an almost 5% rise in new registrations.

In October 2024, Harmar Mobility LLC, a key player in mobility solutions, acquired Pollock Lifts to extend its geographical footprint in the UK and Europe and diversify its product offerings with residential shaftless elevators.

Notable companies within this market include KONE Corporation, Savaria Corporation, Stannah Lift Services Limited, Handicare Group AB, Lifeway Mobility LLC, Cibes Lift International AB, AOYAMA Elevator Global Ltd., among others. Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2025 and is projected to maintain this trajectory as the fastest-growing region. Other significant regions covered are South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

This market encompasses the sales of inclined platform lifts, stair lifts, and rail systems. Values represent 'factory gate' calculations, covering sales to other entities or directly to end customers, including related services. Revenues reflect consumption values within specific geographic locations, excluding resales along the supply chain.

