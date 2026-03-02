Wix Launches App in ChatGPT, Expanding Website Creation to one of the World’s Leading Conversational AI Platforms

Users can now generate Wix Harmony websites directly within their ChatGPT conversations

NEW YORK – Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), a leading global platform for creating, managing and growing a complete digital presence, today announced a collaboration with OpenAI to launch the Wix app in ChatGPT. Built using OpenAI’s Apps SDK and powered by Wix’s Model Context Protocol (MCP), the app enables anyone to create a professional-grade Wix Harmony website directly within the ChatGPT interface.

Within ChatGPT, anyone can simply describe the website they want via text or voice and a fully functional, production-ready Wix Harmony website is generated instantly. From there, they can add relevant business capabilities, analyze performance, and implement changes, all through conversation. Existing Wix users can also connect and manage their business seamlessly within ChatGPT.

“With Wix Harmony we’ve redefined how people can build online, and now we’re extending that experience into ChatGPT,” said Shahar Talmi, GM of Developer Platform at Wix. “By adding another powerful entry point to Wix Harmony, we’re making it even easier for anyone to start, run and grow their online presence in the environments they already use every day.”

"We want to help our customers use AI to solve problems and deliver genuine impact,” said Sanj Bhayro, Managing Director EMEA Sales at OpenAI. “Wix is a great example of the kind of real-world value apps can bring into ChatGPT, helping users go from an idea to a live online presence all in one place.”

To begin, anyone can start a ChatGPT prompt with “@Wix” and the Wix app will automatically surface within the chat. Every website created through the Wix app runs on Wix’s enterprise-grade infrastructure, with built-in capabilities for commerce, scheduling, payments, SEO and GEO, accessibility, performance, security – and more, all included by default. The website can then be accessed through the chat or through their Wix Business Manager.

The Wix app is now available to ChatGPT users in markets where the app directory is supported. For more information, visit the Wix App.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix’s vision is to simplify complex technologies and deliver the best tools for every type of user and business to create online. Powered by advanced AI and enterprise-grade infrastructure, Wix is trusted by millions of users worldwide. Founded in 2006 and strengthened by the acquisition in 2025 of Base44, the no-code application platform, Wix is continuing to build for the future of the internet.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room.

Media Relations Contact: PR@wix.com



Attachment