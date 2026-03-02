nGRND Launches Site Programmes that Monetise In-Ground Verified Gold Resources

Road Town, BVI, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tortola, British Virgin Islands: 2nd March 2026, nGRND Inc. (“nGRND” or the “Company”), a BVI based land management and sustainability company, is proud to announce the launch of its Site Programmes for gold producers, developers and exploration companies who have known Mineral Resources of gold on both greenfield and brownfield sites. The Site Programmes enable high-value monetisation initiatives for select properties including Canada, the USA, Australia, the EU, South Africa and South America that have verified in-ground gold.





nGRND purchases, through definitive agreements, a percentage of the verified gold resources from site owners and focuses its efforts on keeping the gold, in-situ, and remaining in-ground for those properties that may not be currently environmentally or economically viable to extract because of permitting, inaccessibility, quantity, geological characteristics, time, high capital needs, or retirement. The nGRND Site Programmes empower further monetisation and additional long-term site attribution from avoided mining and alternative sustainable land use opportunities forming a second stream of value and distributions for both the site owner and investors while keeping the title of the property with the site owner.

nGRND has begun working with properties to create new and innovative revenue, that is not royalties nor streaming or with a payback requirement, and that is non-dilutive to the capital structure, allowing site owners to capitalise their companies without additional public and / or private raises. In addition, the revenue generating components of the definitive agreements become a long-term asset on the balance sheet generating revenue from previously untapped natural wealth. These programmes provide working capital for further exploration of the properties and other sites to upgrade resources, company initiatives; normal course issuer bids, pay special dividends, empower value and deliver potential ROI to their investors.

As of the end of February 2026, less than 60 days into the Company’s programme, nGRND already has over 400,000 classified ounces of gold resources under initial agreements to be made available for tokenisation with the Issuer with Site Programmes in Canada and the USA, and with significant verified ounces of in-ground gold in the acquisition pipeline with additional opportunities forthcoming.

Under an independent agreement, separate and apart from the Site Programmes, nGRND provides the purchased classified in-ground gold to a jurisdictionally licensed Virtual Asset Services Provider (VASP) regulated by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in Dubai to tokenise and fully back all nGRND Gold Token, Real-World Asset commodity tokens. Beyond any value increase in gold itself, investors in the nGRND Gold Token, as well as site owners, are entitled to receive additional value and distributions from alternative use Carbon and ESG Programme origination revenues through the nGRND Loyalty Rewards Programme, creating a dual yield opportunity for investors.

“nGRND’s innovative and world leading model and Site Programmes create long-term dual-yield commodity value for all stakeholders in the gold industry by empowering the monetisation and fully capitalised growth of natural and sustainable wealth initiatives,” said Professor Lisa Wilson, CEO of nGRND Inc. “Our programmes and the nGRND Gold Token investment opportunity democratise the ability to access gold, and benefit from the natural wealth and its stackable value for a far broader base of investors and generations on a global basis, simply, easily and with digitised trust and auditability.





nGRND team members will be at PDAC Toronto March 1 – 4, 2026, and available for site owners and investors. To arrange a meeting, please email: info@ngrnd.com

About nGRND Inc.

nGRND Inc. is a land management and sustainability company that supports verified gold discovery and enables its monetisation by keeping it in the ground for property owners and investors. Avoided mining addresses the critical need to transition to a low-carbon and more sustainable climate positive economy and additional long-term alternative land use empowers monetisation opportunities through origination of sustainability and other ESG programmes.





nGRND’s vision is to be the world's biggest resource company that doesn’t mine.

nGRND empowers and responsibly connects investors to a world that appreciates the sustainable use of the Earth’s natural resources. It enables the secure digitisation of in-ground gold into a climate positive, fully backed Real World Asset commodity, transforming and creating a store of value of gold resources without environmental extraction.

nGRND advocates for investors looking for the sustainable use of the Earth’s natural resources by providing an avenue to verified in-ground gold that offers the stability of gold without the vast environmental damages associated with mining. nGRND also utilises carbon credit origination and other ESG socio-economic stackable value programmes, which provide a dual yield opportunity to access products leading to resource ownership that promotes ethical stewardship, transparency and inclusive participation in sustainable climate positive natural wealth.

Every RWA nGRND Gold Token equals one ounce of verified climate positive in-ground gold, initially priced at 10% of the spot price of gold at the Token Generation Event (TGE).

nGRND allows verified gold mineral resources to remain in-ground providing revenue for property owners that may be facing a currently uneconomical or environmentally difficult pathway to extraction, helping to mitigate risks such as geological uncertainty, cost of extraction, and regulatory and environmental exposure, while still supporting their further exploration and prospecting abilities.

Through its partners, nGRND also explores and implements alternative land use Carbon and ESG Programme feasibility origination engagement agreements and multiple methodology projects, which will pay net distributions to property owners and to nGRND Gold Token holders, through our Loyalty Rewards Programme.

nGRND is building an ecosystem of climate positive long-term value by changing habits and reducing the socioeconomic and environmental damage of gold mining. Every ounce of gold that remains in-ground saves almost 800kgs of emitted CO₂ into the atmosphere. This means by 2030, nGRND can achieve the elimination of at least 3 times the total CO₂ emitted for the entire global gold supply chain from avoided mining.

nGRND empowers the sustainable ownership of natural wealth.

The future of sustainable investment starts with us.

For more information, please visit nGRND.com, or contact us at info@ngrnd.com





Media contact:





Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com

Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, financial guidance, or a solicitation to buy or sell any securities, commodities or digital assets. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this release are solely those of the issuing company or its authorized representatives. The publisher, distributor, and any associated third parties make no representations or guarantees of profit, and explicitly disclaim any liability for losses or damages incurred as a result of using or relying on the information presented.

Digital asset investments carry a high level of risk, including the potential loss of all capital. There are no guarantees of performance, and markets may become illiquid or go to zero. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own independent research and consult with licensed financial professionals before making any investment decisions.

By accessing and reading this press release, you agree not to reproduce, distribute, or use this content for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. Use of this content signifies your acceptance of these terms.

For any questions or clarifications, please contact the issuing company directly. Do not contact the publisher, distributor, or any unrelated third party.