Westgate Resorts Appoints Jared Saft as its New Chief Operating Officer and Announces Executive Leadership Appointments to Support Continued Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westgate Resorts, the largest privately held timeshare and vacation experience company, announced today that 20-year Westgate veteran Jared Saft has been appointed the company’s Chief Operating Officer. Saft brings a diverse set of experiences to the role, having held leadership positions across finance, operations, and sales and marketing. Most recently, he played a key role in the addition of VI Resorts which expanded the company to nearly 60 resorts and spearheaded the company’s partnerships with both Chuck E. Cheese and Choice Hotels. Saft also currently serves as the Chair-Elect of ARDA, the American Resort Development Association, and will become Chair of the industry association in May.





As Chief Operating Officer, Saft will be responsible for all companywide resort and business operations in addition to guiding the strategic direction and management of Westgate Resorts’ primary expansion projects.

“Jared’s deep institutional knowledge, operational expertise, and ability to connect with Team Members across the organization make him uniquely qualified to step into this role,” said Jim Gissy, Chief Executive Officer of Westgate Resorts. “I’m confident he will continue to strengthen our operations and culture as we grow.”

Mitch Less has assumed a new executive role at parent company Central Florida Investments, where he will report to CEO Jim Gissy and continue to help the company evaluate new business opportunities at the parent company.

“Over the past year, Mitch has played an important role in accelerating operational improvements and helping position Westgate for long-term success,” said Gissy. “As we move into our next phase of growth, his experience and strategic insight will be invaluable to me.”

These leadership updates follow a period of significant expansion for Westgate Resorts, including international growth into Canada and Mexico, a near tripling of its resort portfolio to nearly 60 properties, the addition of new amenities such as the Mystery Fun House Arcade Experience and River Country Water Park, and strategic partnerships with Chuck E. Cheese and Choice Hotels.

ABOUT WESTGATE RESORTS

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of nearly 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company’s 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler’s needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/939cba61-27c5-4d5d-8c77-b7076cbe5219