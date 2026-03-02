John Hardt Joins SEDA, Bringing Over 40 Years’ Experience in Treasury, Risk and Capital Markets at Major US, UK and European Banks

New York, NY, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that John Hardt joined the firm as Managing Director.

“John has outstanding expertise in the field of capital optimization and management,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

John has over 40 years of experience in global financial markets, with senior leadership roles in treasury, risk and capital markets at major US, UK and European banks. Based in New York and London, he has worked across retail, wholesale and investment banking, including serving as Group Corporate Treasurer of Lloyds TSB Group and leading capital management and risk functions at UBS, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

Mr. Hardt began his career at Bankers Trust, now part of Deutsche Bank, as a corporate lending officer in the New York City Division, covering several of the firm’s largest multinational clients. He later expanded his focus to savings institutions, originating innovative tax-advantaged transactions. In 1991, he was appointed Treasurer of BT Securities, the securities subsidiary of Bankers Trust, where he secured stand-alone credit ratings and led capital issuances to institutional investors. He was subsequently appointed Head of Global Treasury for Bankers Trust, retaining his BT Securities responsibilities.

Following Deutsche Bank’s acquisition of Bankers Trust, John joined Deutsche Bank as Global Head of Balance Sheet Management and relocated to London. He later became the first Group Corporate Treasurer of Lloyds TSB Group, where he initiated prize-winning securitization and capital issuance transactions.

John then joined UBS to establish and lead a global capital optimization function. He later presented to a Board committee on the risk-adjusted returns of the fixed income business prior to UBS’s strategic exit from much of that business.

Mr. Hardt subsequently joined Goldman Sachs to lead capital management and the CCAR program within the Securities Division and subsequently moved to Firmwide Risk to establish the firm’s first formal risk identification function. At Citigroup, he led firmwide risk identification and later established the firm’s first Strategic Risk function.

Most recently, John served as a consultant to Capitolis, a New York-based fintech, where he was engaged in structuring capital-efficient solutions for financial institutions and their clients.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.