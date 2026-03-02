JDE Peet’s EGM adopts all resolutions in relation to KDP Offer

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, March 2, 2026

This is a press release by JDE Peet’s N.V. (JDE Peet’s or the Company) in connection with the recommended public offer by Kodiak BidCo B.V., an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. for all the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of JDE Peet’s (the Offer). This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in JDE Peet’s. Any offer will be made only by means of the offer memorandum dated 15 January 2026 (the Offer Memorandum), as approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten). Capitalised terms not defined in this press release will have the meaning as set forth in the Offer Memorandum. This press release is not for release, publication, or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction in which such release, publication, or distribution would violate applicable law or regulations.

JDE Peet’s (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world’s leading pure-play coffee company, today announced that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of JDE Peet’s adopted all proposals on the agenda in connection with the Offer, including with respect to the Post-Closing Restructuring Measures, the appointment of the nominated members to the Board as of the Settlement Date, the amendments of the Articles of Association and the grant of full and final discharge to the resigning non-executive Directors of the Company.

As a result of the adoption of the Post-Offer Restructuring Resolutions, the Acceptance Threshold for the Offer has been reduced from 95% to 80% of the Company’s Outstanding Capital as at the Tender Closing Date. Reference is made to section 5.5.1 of the Offer Memorandum.

The voting results of the EGM will be published on JDE Peet’s website. Draft minutes of the EGM will be published no later than three months after the end of the meeting.

The Offer Period expires on 27 March 2026 at 17:40 hours CET (unless extended). Shareholders wishing to tender their Shares should contact their financial intermediary to obtain information about the deadline by which such Shareholder must send instructions to the financial intermediary to accept the Offer, as such deadline may be set at an earlier time than 27 March 2026 at 17:40 hours CET.

The information in this press release is not intended to be complete. More information about the Offer and how to tender Shares can be found in the Offer Memorandum and on the Company’s dedicated webpage.

# # #

Enquiries



Media

Moustapha Echahbouni

+31 6 2139 1762

Media@JDEPeets.com

Investors & Analysts

Robin Jansen

+31 6 1594 4569

IR@JDEPeets.com

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet’s is the world’s leading pure-play coffee company, serving approximately 3,900 cups of coffee per second in more than 100 markets. Guided by our ‘Reignite the Amazing’ strategy, we are focusing on brand-led growth across three big bets: Peet’s, L’OR, and Jacobs, alongside a collection of 9 local icons. In 2025, JDE Peet’s generated total sales of EUR 9.9 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 21,000 employees. Discover more about our journey to deliver a coffee for every cup and a brand for every heart at www.jdepeets.com.

Attachment