Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Celebrates Power of Nutrition for 2026 National Nutrition Month®

Chicago, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 1 marked the first day of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics’ annual National Nutrition Month® campaign. Celebrated every March since 1980, the Academy shares resources to help empower consumers to make informed food choices and develop healthful eating and physical activity habits. The theme of this year’s campaign is Discover the Power of Nutrition.

“Food and nutrients power everything we do! Whether you're using brain power to learn a new skill or lesson, physical power to run, jump, play, compete, heal or spend time in nature, or powering up for a new day with a good night's sleep, optimal nutrition is key,” says registered dietitian nutritionist Jen Bruning, an Academy Spokesperson from Chicago, Ill. “This National Nutrition Month®, think about all the ways you can add enjoyable nourishment to your meals, snacks, and tasty bites. Try a new recipe, fruit or vegetable, or cuisine from a new-to-you culture to expand your options at mealtime!”

Power Your Day with Nutrition

“Balanced, varied, and realistic food choices can support energy, performance, resilience, and overall well-being at every age,” says registered dietitian nutritionist Angel Planells, an Academy Spokesperson from Seattle, Wash. “Everyone can benefit from consuming a variety of foods from all food groups – doing so helps kids and teens power their school day so they can grow and learn; by choosing balanced meals and rotating food choices throughout the week, adults power their day with energy and focus; varying flavors and textures to ensure a wide range of nutrients older adults powers healthy aging. At every stage of life, good nutrition helps power our busy days.”

Find Advice Backed by Science

"The Academy's National Nutrition Month® hub is one of my favorite tools to share with clients,” says registered dietitian nutritionist Caroline Susie, an Academy Spokesperson from Dallas, Texas. “This year's theme, Discover the Power of Nutrition, offers practical, science-backed tips, from powering your day with balanced food choices to building healthy habits on any budget. It's a trusted, one-stop resource that empowers people to take charge of their health with confidence, and it reminds them that a registered dietitian nutritionist is here to guide them every step of the way. The Academy has more resources backed by science available in the Nutrition Fact Check series – current hot nutrition topics include seed oils, food dyes, ultra-processed foods and more, with additional topics added throughout the year."

Stay Nourished on Any Budget

“The power of nutrition isn’t just about what’s on your plate. It’s about having the skills to prepare meals with what you have, knowing where to turn for support in your community, and advocating for systems that make healthy food accessible to all,” says registered dietitian nutritionist Theresa Gentile, an Academy Spokesperson from Brooklyn, N.Y. “When we build those skills and support systems, we help individuals and communities truly thrive and enjoy a healthy life.”

Feel Good with Healthy Habits

“Feeling good with healthy habits isn’t about perfection — it’s about making small changes throughout your day that add up and can help improve your overall health,” says registered dietitian nutritionist Lena Beal, an Academy Spokesperson from Atlanta, Ga. “From practicing simple home food safety habits such as washing hands and surfaces, and taking time to plan ahead and reduce mealtime stress, to including physical activity you enjoy, like dancing to your favorite music or a walk with friends, there are so many healthy habits you can start adding to your day. Start small and see where your new healthy habits can take you!”

As part of National Nutrition Month® celebrations, the Academy is proud to shine a spotlight on the critical work of registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) and nutrition and dietetics technicians, registered (NTDR), with Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day on the second Wednesday of March and Nutrition and Dietetics Technician, Registered Day on the second Thursday of March. This year, RDN Day will be celebrated on March 11 and NDTR Day will be celebrated on March 12.

To find an RDN near you, visit the Academy's Find a Nutrition Expert directory.

