Don’t Kidney Around This National Kidney Month, Get the Facts Your Kidneys Wish You Knew

BALTIMORE, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March is National Kidney Month, and this year the Urology Care Foundation—the official foundation of the American Urological Association (AUA)—is ‘filtering the facts’ to spotlight what your kidneys wish you knew.

Instead of letting misinformation simply go with the flow, the Foundation is working to flush out the myths, clear up cloudy details, and drain away confusion about kidney health. With a focus on kidney stones, kidney cancer, and how to keep these vital organs running smoothly, UCF is sharing insights to help keep your kidneys healthy.

Your kidneys are small but mighty! While they are only the size of a fist, they filter all the body’s blood 25 to 30 times a day, clean our blood, balance fluids, maintain electrolyte levels, and remove waste. The kidneys also make hormones that help to keep blood pressure stable, make red blood cells, and help keep bones strong.

"Knowledge is power, especially when it comes to kidney health. If you suspect you might have a kidney stone with symptoms like severe side or back pain, blood in your urine or frequent, painful urination, don't hesitate to consult your physician,” said Dr. Timothy Averch, a urologist at Prisma Health in Columbia, SC. “Early diagnosis and intervention can significantly reduce discomfort and prevent potential complications. Be proactive about your health and get the answers you need."

The Urology Care Foundation wants to make sure you know the basics of kidney stones and kidney cancer:

Kidney Stones:

Around 11% of men and 6% of women in the United States have had kidney stones at least once during their lifetime.

Symptoms to look out for are a sharp cramping pain in the back and side, pain at the tip of the penis, an intense need to urinate, urinating more often, a burning feeling during urination, urine that is dark or red due to blood as well as nausea and vomiting.

There is no “one-size-fits-all” remedy for preventing kidney stones. For some, kidney stones may be prevented by drinking at least three liters of water a day, reducing salt in your diet, eating the recommended amount of calcium, eating plenty of fruits and vegetables, eating foods with low oxalate levels, and eating less meat.

Download our kidney stones fact sheet to learn more.

Kidney Cancer:

It is estimated that there will be over 80,450 new kidney cancer cases and over 15,160 cancer deaths in the United States in 2026.

Symptoms to look out for include blood in urine, pain between the ribs and hips, low back pain on one side that does not go away, loss of appetite and weight loss for no reason, a fever not caused by an infection, and anemia.

Risk factors include smoking, obesity/poor diet, family history of high blood pressure, being on kidney dialysis, workplace exposure to chlorinated chemicals, or family history of kidney cancer.

Download our kidney cancer patient guide to learn more.

Kidney health touches so many people, so staying in the know about symptoms to look out for, lifestyle changes you can make to keep your kidneys healthy and treatments for kidney issues is more important than ever. For more information on kidney health, view the Urology Care Foundation’s National Kidney Month Info Center.

