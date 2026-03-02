A March Break Adventure Starts Here: Chelsea Hotel, Toronto Is Your Downtown Resort in the City

TORONTO, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you’re seeking a family mini staycation, extended trip or just something to do with the kids this March Break, Chelsea Hotel, Toronto is inviting families to turn winter into an unforgettable city escape with newly renovated rooms, and our reimagined family spaces, in the all-new family recreation hub, The Hive.

As downtown Toronto’s most family-friendly destination, Chelsea Hotel offers the ideal blend of comfort, entertainment and convenience, all under one roof.

Why Families Are Choosing Chelsea Hotel, Toronto This Winter

Resort in the City Experience

The Resort in the City Experience, includes a $100 food and beverage credit, parking and late check-out as of 12pm, and it’s available from March 13 to March 22, 2026. Guests can relax in newly renovated Executive Rooms, featuring king or two double beds, Nespresso® coffee machines, mini-fridges, 50” flat-screen TVs, and most rooms have private balconies.



Toronto’s Premier Family Destination — Reimagined

March Break turns the hotel into your indoor playground. From arts and crafts and bingo to movie nights, Chelsea delivers fun for every age. This year marks an exciting first look at The Hive, the hotel’s newly renovated family hub featuring The Cove, a refreshed indoor pool, downtown Toronto’s only indoor waterslide, The Workshop, a creative kids’ space where hand-on play inspires imagination; and The Studio, a collaborative lounge for young creators and teens. To ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience for all guests during this high-demand period, daily pool time registration will be in effect.



Engaging culinary experiences for kids

Upon arrival, guests will be wowed as they indulge in delicious lobby activations, including Cake Pops and Smoothie Shooters. Throughout the week, kids can join a Pizza making class, Princess Breakfast High Tea and a Teddy Bear’s Picnic lunch, all for a nominal fee.

Your Room Key Unlocks the City

Through Chelsea’s popular Show Your Key and Save program, guests receive exclusive discounts to some of Toronto’s most iconic attractions, including the Art Gallery of Ontario, Little Canada and Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, making it easier to explore more while spending less.

Enjoy a family-fun getaway in the heart of downtown Toronto with the Chelsea Hotel and you may never hear “where’s my phone?” again!

About the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto

As Canada’s largest hotel with 1,588 guest rooms, the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto, is centrally located and just steps from the city’s best shopping districts, world-class theatres, vibrant nightlife and exciting attractions. As a premier family destination and a full-service urban resort, the Chelsea Hotel has room types to suit everyone, and the hotel offers two restaurants, as well as separate adult and family recreation areas and pools. The Heights is an adult-only wellness sanctuary, and an elevated escape designed for restoration, and calm. The Hive – the reimagined family recreation hub, includes The Cove, with “Corkscrew” (downtown Toronto’s only indoor waterslide), The Workshop and The Studio. The Chelsea Hotel, Toronto is an independent property as part of the Langham Hospitality Group’s international portfolio of hotels and resorts. For more information about the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto, please visit chelseatoronto.com

