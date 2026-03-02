Hydraulic Passenger Elevators Industry Report 2026-2035: A $16.49 Billion Market by 2030 with Otis, Schindler, Thyssenkrupp, and Mitsubishi Electric Leading

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydraulic Passenger Elevators Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The hydraulic passenger elevators market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, with a market size projected to expand from $12.08 billion in 2025 to $12.88 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This growth is largely attributed to urban residential construction, healthcare facility expansion, affordable elevator demand, modernization of outdated buildings, and adherence to safety regulations.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $16.49 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 6.4%. Key growth drivers include the adoption of smart building technologies, the expansion of mid-rise commercial buildings, healthcare infrastructure growth, demand for energy-efficient elevators, and the retrofitting of older systems. Trends such as an increasing preference for low-rise building elevators, modernization of existing systems, and advancements in smart control and monitoring are also shaping the market landscape.

Residential construction is a significant catalyst for market growth, driven by rapid urbanization and the resulting demand for new housing. Hydraulic passenger elevators are increasingly utilized in residential settings, offering a space-efficient and cost-effective solution for low- to mid-rise buildings. The U.S. Census Bureau reported an increase in privately owned housing completions in May 2025, underscoring this trend.

Industry leaders are focusing on innovative product launches to capture market share. For instance, in January 2024, TK Elevator GmbH introduced the EOX-H, a low-rise hydraulic elevator designed for buildings with up to three landings. This product integrates advanced digital features, smart sensors for safety, and energy-saving capabilities, highlighting the trend towards efficient and intelligent elevator solutions.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the industry landscape. In May 2025, Savaria Corporation acquired Western Elevator, strengthening its presence on Canada's West Coast. Such acquisitions enable companies to leverage local expertise and expand service offerings. Key players in the market include Otis Elevator Company, Schindler Holding Ltd., Thyssenkrupp AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and many others, showcasing a competitive and diverse market environment.

Geographically, North America dominated the market in 2025, while the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to lead growth in the coming years. The comprehensive market report covers regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and others, as well as key countries including the USA, China, and Germany.

The hydraulic passenger elevator market encompasses a variety of products such as roped, telescopic, machine room, energy-efficient, and customized elevators. Market values consider factory gate prices and associated services, reflecting the direct revenues earned within the market and geography.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $12.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Hydraulic Passenger Elevators Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Hydraulic Passenger Elevators Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis



3. Hydraulic Passenger Elevators Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Hydraulic Passenger Elevators Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends



5. Hydraulic Passenger Elevators Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Office Buildings

5.3 Shopping Malls

5.4 Airports

5.5 Residential Apartment Complexes



6. Hydraulic Passenger Elevators Market - Macro Economic Scenario



7. Global Hydraulic Passenger Elevators Strategic Analysis Framework

7.1. Global Hydraulic Passenger Elevators PESTEL Analysis

7.2. Global Hydraulic Passenger Elevators Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Hydraulic Passenger Elevators Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Hydraulic Passenger Elevators Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Hydraulic Passenger Elevators Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Hydraulic Passenger Elevators Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Hydraulic Passenger Elevators Market, Segmentation by Type of Hydraulic System

9.2. Global Hydraulic Passenger Elevators Market, Segmentation by Control System

9.3. Global Hydraulic Passenger Elevators Market, Segmentation by Installation Type

9.4. Global Hydraulic Passenger Elevators Market, Segmentation by Elevator Capacity

9.5. Global Hydraulic Passenger Elevators Market, Segmentation by End-User

9.6. Global Hydraulic Passenger Elevators Market, Sub-Segmentation of Traditional Hydraulic Elevators, by Type

9.7. Global Hydraulic Passenger Elevators Market, Sub-Segmentation of Holeless Hydraulic Elevators, by Type



Companies Featured

Otis Elevator Company

Schindler Holding Ltd.

Thyssenkrupp AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd.

Fujitec Co., Ltd.

Savaria Corporation

Orona Group

Kleemann Hellas S.A.

Stannah Lifts Holdings Ltd.

Johnson Lifts Pvt. Ltd.

Canny Elevator Co., Ltd.

Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd.

Sicher Elevator Co., Ltd.

IGV Group

Escon Elevators Pvt. Ltd.

FUJIHD Elevator & Escalator Co., Ltd.

Gulf Elevators & Escalators Co. Ltd.

Joylive Elevator Co., Ltd.

