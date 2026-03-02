Explosion-Proof Elevators Research Report 2026-2035: A $2+ Billion Market by 2030 with TK Elevator, Fujitec, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, KONE Leading

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Explosion-Proof Elevators Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The explosion-proof elevators market has demonstrated robust growth, with projections indicating further expansion. The market size is anticipated to grow from $1.33 billion in 2025 to $1.45 billion in 2026, marking a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. Key growth drivers in the past include the expansion of the oil and gas industry, heightened safety requirements in chemical plants, and developments in the mining industry.

Looking forward, the market is expected to reach $2.01 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.6%. This growth stems from increased hazardous industrial projects, stricter explosion safety standards, and the adoption of advanced safety technologies. Emerging trends involve rising deployment in hazardous zones, adoption of flameproof designs, and integration of remote monitoring systems. Demand is particularly strong from oil and gas facilities, supported by the expansion of explosion safety compliance standards.

The growth of the oil and gas sector significantly contributes to the market's expansion. Rising global energy consumption and urbanization in developing nations are driving this sector forward. Explosion-proof elevators are essential for ensuring safe transportation in hazardous areas within this industry. For instance, the US Energy Information Administration reported an increase in oil production from 12.2 million barrels per day in 2022 to 13.3 million b/d in 2023.

Infrastructure development further fuels the market, with increased investments in transportation, energy, and communication networks. Explosion-proof elevators enhance safety in projects such as chemical plants and mines by mitigating ignition risks. Public sector infrastructure investment in the UK rose by 3.9% in 2023, reaching $17.25 billion.

The construction industry's growth also boosts the market. The move toward urbanization leads to heightened demand for residential, commercial, and industrial developments. Explosion-proof elevators ensure safe vertical transport at high-risk job sites. The US Census Bureau noted an increase in construction spending to $2.15 trillion in 2024, up from $2.02 trillion the previous year.

Leading companies in the market include TK Elevator GmbH, Fujitec Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and others, driving advancements and meeting global safety standards. North America was the largest regional market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region.

The market encompasses sales of various explosion-proof elevator types, including passenger elevators, freight elevators, hoists, lift systems, control panels, wiring systems, and lifting platforms. The market value is framed by the revenue gained from the sale of goods and related services by manufacturers or creators, reflecting direct transactions without resale.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global



